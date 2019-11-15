Edna 28, Palacios 14
|Edna
|6
|8
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Palacios
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
Edna: Logan Long 2 run (Kick fail) 1:07
Second quarter
Edna: De’Qare Brown 3 run. (Long 2pt run) 2:02
Palacios: Anthony White 8 pass to Camron Polk (Jacob Hernandez Kick) :18
Third quarter
Edna: Brown 1 run (Santiago Villanueva kick) 2:39
Fourth quarter
Edna: Kacen Sanchez 4 run (Villanueva Kick) 5:41
Palacios: White 47 pass to Daniel Gonzales (Hernandez kick) 5:07
Team stats
|Edna
|Palacios
|First downs
|20
|7
|Yards rushing
|60-325
|15-31
|Yards passing
|12
|220
|Passes
|1-1-0
|11-26-1
|Punts
|--
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-11
|7-38
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Javonte Seymore 8-55, Logan Carroll 8-58, Logan Long 8-32-TD, Kacen Sanchez 7-45-TD, De’Qare Brown 20-95-2TD; Palacios: Anthony White 9-14, Gary Haynes 6-17
Passing -- Edna: Logan Carroll 1-1-12; Palacios: Anthony White 11-26-220-INT-2TD
Receiving -- Edna: n/a; Palacios: Camron Polk 7-159-TD; Daniel Gonzales 1-47-TD
