Football stats

Edna 28, Palacios 14

Edna  7  7   -- 28                     
Palacios  0  -- 14                     

First quarter

Edna: Logan Long 2 run (Kick fail) 1:07

Second quarter

Edna: De’Qare Brown 3 run. (Long 2pt run) 2:02

Palacios: Anthony White 8 pass to Camron Polk (Jacob Hernandez Kick) :18

Third quarter

Edna: Brown 1 run (Santiago Villanueva kick) 2:39

Fourth quarter

Edna: Kacen Sanchez 4 run (Villanueva Kick) 5:41

Palacios: White 47 pass to Daniel Gonzales (Hernandez kick) 5:07

Team stats

 Edna Palacios  
  First downs 20 7
  Yards rushing 60-325  15-31
  Yards passing 12  220
  Passes 1-1-0 11-26-1
  Punts -- 31
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  2-11 7-38

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Javonte Seymore 8-55, Logan Carroll 8-58, Logan Long 8-32-TD, Kacen Sanchez 7-45-TD, De’Qare Brown 20-95-2TD; Palacios: Anthony White 9-14, Gary Haynes 6-17

Passing -- Edna: Logan Carroll 1-1-12; Palacios: Anthony White 11-26-220-INT-2TD

Receiving -- Edna: n/a; Palacios: Camron Polk 7-159-TD; Daniel Gonzales 1-47-TD

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.