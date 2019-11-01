El Campo 40, Bay City 14
|El Campo
|7
|6
|20
|7
|--
|40
|Bay City
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 14 run, Emanuel Velazquez kick good, 8:30
BC: Carlos Lara 6 run, Declan O'Neal kick good, 0:30
Second quarter
EC: Charles Shorter 8 run, kick failed, 4:08
BC: Lara 26 pass to Seth Dickerson, O'Neal kick good, 1:25
Third quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 6 run, kick failed, 9:38
EC: Shorter 5 run, Velazquez kick good, 8:12
EC: Davis 3 run, Velazquez kick good, 6:15
Fourth quarter
EC: Davis 6 run, Velazquez kick good, 8:42
Team stats
|El Campo
|Bay City
|First downs
|21
|13
|Yards rushing
|52-434
|30-91
|Yards passing
|16
|140
|Passes
|1-2-0
|12-22-0
|Punts
|0
|3-29
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|3-36
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rance Thornton 6-22, Davis 22-219-3, Shorter 9-66-2, Owens 7-66-1, Kyle Balcar 7-65, Jace Voldan 1-0; Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 4-8, Lara 14-24-1, Davieyon Curtis 6-24, Marcus Edwards 2-5, Isaac Tilotta 3-7. Luke Betancourt 1-23
Passing -- El Campo: Cullen Braden 1-2-16-0-0; Bay City: Lara 12-22-140-1-0
Receiving -- El Campo: Conner Williams 1-16; Bay City: Jaiden Luera 2-28, Lara 1-(-3), Curtis 1-5, Betancourt 6-79, Ray Bibbins 1-5, Dickerson 1-26-1
