El Campo 40, Bay City 14

El Campo  76207 -- 40                    
Bay City 7700 -- 14                    

First quarter

EC: Rueben Owens 14 run, Emanuel Velazquez kick good, 8:30

BC: Carlos Lara 6 run, Declan O'Neal kick good, 0:30

Second quarter

EC: Charles Shorter 8 run, kick failed, 4:08

BC: Lara 26 pass to Seth Dickerson, O'Neal kick good, 1:25

Third quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 6 run, kick failed, 9:38

EC: Shorter 5 run, Velazquez kick good, 8:12

EC: Davis 3 run, Velazquez kick good, 6:15

Fourth quarter

EC: Davis 6 run, Velazquez kick good, 8:42

Team stats

 El Campo Bay City  
  First downs 21 13
  Yards rushing 52-434  30-91
  Yards passing 16  140
  Passes 1-2-0 12-22-0
  Punts  0 3-29
  Fumbles-lost  2-1 2-2
  Penalty-yards  3-36 6-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rance Thornton 6-22, Davis 22-219-3, Shorter 9-66-2, Owens 7-66-1, Kyle Balcar 7-65, Jace Voldan 1-0; Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 4-8, Lara 14-24-1, Davieyon Curtis 6-24, Marcus Edwards 2-5, Isaac Tilotta 3-7. Luke Betancourt 1-23

Passing -- El Campo: Cullen Braden 1-2-16-0-0; Bay City: Lara 12-22-140-1-0

Receiving -- El Campo: Conner Williams 1-16; Bay City: Jaiden Luera 2-28, Lara 1-(-3), Curtis 1-5, Betancourt 6-79, Ray Bibbins 1-5, Dickerson 1-26-1

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.