Football stats

El Campo 51, Brazosport 17

El Campo661227 -- 51                    
Brazosport 14300 -- 17                    

Team stats

 El Campo Brazosport
  First downs 18 6
  Yards rushing 83-432  23-68
  Yards passing 9  xxx
  Passes 1-1-0-0 6-14-0-1
  Punts  1.19 0.0
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  3-1
  Penalty-yards  7-40 3-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 25-164, Reuben Owens 18-120, Charles Shorter 15-124, Culler Braden 2-0 Kyle Balcar, 2-8, Jacob Lopez 1-4; Prazosport: Daraell Preston 9-63, Paul Woodard, 7-20, Alex Villareal, 3-4, Kariyen Goins 2- -9, Ray Bell, 1-5, CJ Calhoun 1- -15;

Passing -- El Campo: Culler Braden, 1-1-9-0-0, Charles Shorter, 0-1-0-0-0; Industrial: Alex Villareal 4-7-33-0-1, Kariyen Goins 2-6-20-0-0, Eddie Flores, 0-1-0-0-0;;

Receiving -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 1-9; Industrial: Daraell Preston 1-15, Brendan Brimmage, 1-5, Pablo Marin 1-23, Paul Woodard, 2-5, Eddie Flores, 1-5;

