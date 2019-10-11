El Campo 51, Brazosport 17
|El Campo
|6
|6
|12
|27
|--
|51
|Brazosport
|14
|3
|0
|0
|--
|17
Team stats
|El Campo
|Brazosport
|First downs
|18
|6
|Yards rushing
|83-432
|23-68
|Yards passing
|9
|xxx
|Passes
|1-1-0-0
|6-14-0-1
|Punts
|1.19
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-40
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 25-164, Reuben Owens 18-120, Charles Shorter 15-124, Culler Braden 2-0 Kyle Balcar, 2-8, Jacob Lopez 1-4; Prazosport: Daraell Preston 9-63, Paul Woodard, 7-20, Alex Villareal, 3-4, Kariyen Goins 2- -9, Ray Bell, 1-5, CJ Calhoun 1- -15;
Passing -- El Campo: Culler Braden, 1-1-9-0-0, Charles Shorter, 0-1-0-0-0; Industrial: Alex Villareal 4-7-33-0-1, Kariyen Goins 2-6-20-0-0, Eddie Flores, 0-1-0-0-0;;
Receiving -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 1-9; Industrial: Daraell Preston 1-15, Brendan Brimmage, 1-5, Pablo Marin 1-23, Paul Woodard, 2-5, Eddie Flores, 1-5;
