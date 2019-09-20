Football stats

El Campo 31, Wharton 13

El Campo 8  7   -- 31                     
Wharton 0 13  -- 13                     

First quarter

EC: Safety. Intentional grounding in the end zone, 3:51

EC: Johntre Davis 4 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 0:56

Second quarter

W: Joerell Davis 33 pass from Donovan Krushall (Chris Martinez kick), 10:22

W: Keijon Waddell 5 run (kick failed), 7:34

EC: Charles Shorter 22 run (Velazquez kick), 2:56

Third quarter

EC: Clay Jung 1 run (Jung run), 9:41

Fourth quarter

EC: Shorter 5 run (Velazquez kick), 10:44

Team stats

 El Campo Wharton  
  First downs 22 14
  Yards rushing 56-348  34-117
  Yards passing 0  124
  Passes 0-2-0 8-17-0
  Punts  1-43 3-101
  Fumbles-lost  5-3  0-0
  Penalty-yards 6-65 10-84

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 21-159; Reuben Owens, 17-1055; Charles Shorter, 10-69; Clay Jung, 6-19; Team, 2-(-4). Wharton: Keijon Weddell, 18-89; Donovan Krushall, 13-31; Jerome Sanford, 2-(-1); Kurtys Mayberry, 1-(-2).

Passing -- El Campo: Jung, 0-2-0 0. Wharton: Krushall, 8-17-0 124.

Receiving -- Wharton: Joerell Davis, 5-90; James Jones, 2-31; Mayberry, 1-3.

