El Campo 31, Wharton 13
|El Campo
|9
|7
|8
|7
|--
|31
|Wharton
|0
|13
|0
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
EC: Safety. Intentional grounding in the end zone, 3:51
EC: Johntre Davis 4 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 0:56
Second quarter
W: Joerell Davis 33 pass from Donovan Krushall (Chris Martinez kick), 10:22
W: Keijon Waddell 5 run (kick failed), 7:34
EC: Charles Shorter 22 run (Velazquez kick), 2:56
Third quarter
EC: Clay Jung 1 run (Jung run), 9:41
Fourth quarter
EC: Shorter 5 run (Velazquez kick), 10:44
Team stats
|El Campo
|Wharton
|First downs
|22
|14
|Yards rushing
|56-348
|34-117
|Yards passing
|0
|124
|Passes
|0-2-0
|8-17-0
|Punts
|1-43
|3-101
|Fumbles-lost
|5-3
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-65
|10-84
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 21-159; Reuben Owens, 17-1055; Charles Shorter, 10-69; Clay Jung, 6-19; Team, 2-(-4). Wharton: Keijon Weddell, 18-89; Donovan Krushall, 13-31; Jerome Sanford, 2-(-1); Kurtys Mayberry, 1-(-2).
Passing -- El Campo: Jung, 0-2-0 0. Wharton: Krushall, 8-17-0 124.
Receiving -- Wharton: Joerell Davis, 5-90; James Jones, 2-31; Mayberry, 1-3.
