El Campo 45, Bay City 12
|El Campo
|14
|17
|7
|7
|--
|45
|Bay City
|0
|0
|12
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
EC: Isaiah Anderson 7 pass to Rueben Owens, Diego Gutierrez kick good, 4:41
EC: DeKoreyus Ward 83 run, kick good, 1:47
Second quarter
EC: Reed Jung 50 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:04
EC: Stephan Norman 6 run, Gutierrez kick good, 5:34
EC: Gutierrez 31 FG, 0:08
Third quarter
BC: Brice Turner 21 run, kick failed, 11:33
EC: Anderson 25 pass to Sloan Hubert, Gutierrez kick good, 11:09
BC: Turner 10 run, kick failed, 2:53
Fourth quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 10 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:51
Team stats
|El Campo
|Bay City
|First downs
|14
|8
|Yards rushing
|40-438
|23-124
|Yards passing
|97
|50
|Passes
|7-14-0
|13-27-0
|Punts
|2-46
|5-51
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-80
|7-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Norman 7-65-1, Owens 12-90, Brock Rod 1-9, Ward 2-76-1, Anderson 3-29, Jung 1-50, Davis 8-64-1, Emanuel Velazquez 5-47; Bay City: Ayden Smith 5-35, Turner 8-71-2, Joel Davalos 2-(-5), Jada Andrews 6-14, Jahmari Johnson 1-0, Jamorrius Abbott 1-11;
Passing -- El Campo: Norman 0-1-0-0-0, Casen Braden 2-2-18-0-0, Anderson 4-9-33-2-0, Albernie North 1-1-46-0-0, Matthew Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Bay City: Davalos 13-27-50-0-0;
Receiving -- El Campo: Hubert 2-71-1, Owens 4-32-1, Anderson 1-(-6); Bay City: Davalos 6-(-41), Andrews 5-84, Perez 1-3, Abbott 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.