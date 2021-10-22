El Campo 45, Bay City 12

El Campo 14177 -- 45                     
Bay City 0012  -- 12                    

First quarter

EC: Isaiah Anderson 7 pass to Rueben Owens, Diego Gutierrez kick good, 4:41

EC: DeKoreyus Ward 83 run, kick good, 1:47

Second quarter

EC: Reed Jung 50 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:04

EC: Stephan Norman 6 run, Gutierrez kick good, 5:34

EC: Gutierrez 31 FG, 0:08

Third quarter

BC: Brice Turner 21 run, kick failed, 11:33

EC: Anderson 25 pass to Sloan Hubert, Gutierrez kick good, 11:09

BC: Turner 10 run, kick failed, 2:53

Fourth quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 10 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:51

Team stats

 El Campo Bay City 
  First downs 14 8
  Yards rushing 40-438 23-124
  Yards passing 97 50
  Passes 7-14-0 13-27-0
  Punts 2-46 5-51
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
  Penalty-yards 10-80 7-47

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Norman 7-65-1, Owens 12-90, Brock Rod 1-9, Ward 2-76-1, Anderson 3-29, Jung 1-50, Davis 8-64-1, Emanuel Velazquez 5-47; Bay City: Ayden Smith 5-35, Turner 8-71-2, Joel Davalos 2-(-5), Jada Andrews 6-14, Jahmari Johnson 1-0, Jamorrius Abbott 1-11;

Passing -- El Campo: Norman 0-1-0-0-0, Casen Braden 2-2-18-0-0, Anderson 4-9-33-2-0, Albernie North 1-1-46-0-0, Matthew Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Bay City: Davalos 13-27-50-0-0;

Receiving -- El Campo: Hubert 2-71-1, Owens 4-32-1, Anderson 1-(-6); Bay City: Davalos 6-(-41), Andrews 5-84, Perez 1-3, Abbott 1-4.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.