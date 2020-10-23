El Campo 42, Bay City 8
|El Campo
|6
|8
|21
|7
|--
|42
|Bay City
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
First quarter
EC-Johntre Davis 3 run (kick failed), 4:06
Second quarter
EC-Davis 59 run (Kaden Alcalais pass from Cullen Braden), 5:38
Third quarter
EC-Rueben Owens 60 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 9:45
EC-Charles Shorter 3 run (Velazquez kick), 6:36
EC-Braden 1 run (Velazquez kick), 3:14
Fourth quarter
EC-Davis 3 run (Velazquez kick), 10:11
BC-Ky’Adrain Green 13 pass from Avery Smith (Amarion Holman pass from Smith), 7:35
Team stats
|Bay City
|El Campo
|First downs
|7
|20
|Yards rushing
|26-100
|58-432
|Yards passing
|81
|9
|Passes
|9-17-0
|1-2-1
|Punts
|6-193
|2-62
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-50
|6-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Davis 28-229-3, Owens 13-142-1, Kyle Balcar 3-26, Jacob Lopez 5-23, DK Norman 3-7, Shorter 3-6-1, Braden 1-1-1; Bay City: Davieyon Curtis 14-79, Smith 11-18, Ray Bibbins 1-3;
Passing -- El Campo: Braden 1-2-9-0-1; Bay City: Smith 9-17-81-1-0;
Receiving -- El Campo: Davis 1-9; Bay City: Amarion Holman 4-23, Green 3-41-1, Bibbins 2-15;
