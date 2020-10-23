El Campo 42, Bay City 8

El Campo  68217 -- 42                    
Bay City 8 -- 8                    

First quarter

EC-Johntre Davis 3 run (kick failed), 4:06

Second quarter

EC-Davis 59 run (Kaden Alcalais pass from Cullen Braden), 5:38

Third quarter

EC-Rueben Owens 60 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 9:45

EC-Charles Shorter 3 run (Velazquez kick), 6:36

EC-Braden 1 run (Velazquez kick), 3:14

Fourth quarter

EC-Davis 3 run (Velazquez kick), 10:11

BC-Ky’Adrain Green 13 pass from Avery Smith (Amarion Holman pass from Smith), 7:35

Team stats

 Bay City El Campo
  First downs 7 20
  Yards rushing 26-100 58-432
  Yards passing 81 9
  Passes 9-17-0 1-2-1
  Punts 6-193 2-62
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards 8-50 6-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Davis 28-229-3, Owens 13-142-1, Kyle Balcar 3-26, Jacob Lopez 5-23, DK Norman 3-7, Shorter 3-6-1, Braden 1-1-1; Bay City: Davieyon Curtis 14-79, Smith 11-18, Ray Bibbins 1-3;

Passing -- El Campo: Braden 1-2-9-0-1; Bay City: Smith 9-17-81-1-0;

Receiving -- El Campo: Davis 1-9; Bay City: Amarion Holman 4-23, Green 3-41-1, Bibbins 2-15;

