El Campo 37, Bay City 27

El Campo1310140 -- 37                    
Bay City 77013 -- 27                    

First quarter

BC-Alex Estrada 7 run (Victor Morales kick), 10:51

EC-Rueben Owens 4 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 8:35

EC-Owens 24 run (bad snap), 1:21

Second quarter

EC-Gutierrez 33 field goal, 6:23

BC-Ayden Smith 3 run (Morales kick)

EC-Jake Samaripa 65 interception return (Gutierrez kick), 0:12

Third quarter

EC-Hal Erwin 61 pass from Owens (Gutierrez kick), 10:28

EC-Isaiah Battiest 48 pass from Oliver Miles (Gutierrez kick), 3:32

Fourth quarter

BC-Jada Andrews 5 run (Morales kick), 10:35

BC-Andrews 9 run (run failed), 7:15

Team stats

 El Campo Bay City
  First downs 17 22
  Yards rushing 36-219 47-275
  Yards passing 128 115
  Passes 4-9-1 5-13-1
  Punts 1-9 1-41
  Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
  Penalty-yards 7-67 5-52

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Andrews 28-181-2, Estrada 10-61-1, Smith 5-19-1, Paris Fox 4-14; El Campo: Owens 18-141-2, Stephen Norman 7-58, Miles 6-12, Drake Resendez 2-12, Brock Rod 1-0, Team 2-(-4);

Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 5-12-115-0-1, Smith 0-1-0-0-0; El Campo: Rod 2-4-19-0-0, Miles 1-4-48-1-1, Owens 1-1-61-1-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Andrews 2-38, Brice Turner 1-60, Fox 1-10, Jah'mari Johnson 1-7; El Campo: Erwin 2-69-1, Battiest 1-48-1, Resendez 1-11.

