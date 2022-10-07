El Campo 37, Bay City 27
|El Campo
|13
|10
|14
|0
|--
|37
|Bay City
|7
|7
|0
|13
|--
|27
First quarter
BC-Alex Estrada 7 run (Victor Morales kick), 10:51
EC-Rueben Owens 4 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 8:35
EC-Owens 24 run (bad snap), 1:21
Second quarter
EC-Gutierrez 33 field goal, 6:23
BC-Ayden Smith 3 run (Morales kick)
EC-Jake Samaripa 65 interception return (Gutierrez kick), 0:12
Third quarter
EC-Hal Erwin 61 pass from Owens (Gutierrez kick), 10:28
EC-Isaiah Battiest 48 pass from Oliver Miles (Gutierrez kick), 3:32
Fourth quarter
BC-Jada Andrews 5 run (Morales kick), 10:35
BC-Andrews 9 run (run failed), 7:15
Team stats
|El Campo
|Bay City
|First downs
|17
|22
|Yards rushing
|36-219
|47-275
|Yards passing
|128
|115
|Passes
|4-9-1
|5-13-1
|Punts
|1-9
|1-41
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-67
|5-52
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Andrews 28-181-2, Estrada 10-61-1, Smith 5-19-1, Paris Fox 4-14; El Campo: Owens 18-141-2, Stephen Norman 7-58, Miles 6-12, Drake Resendez 2-12, Brock Rod 1-0, Team 2-(-4);
Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 5-12-115-0-1, Smith 0-1-0-0-0; El Campo: Rod 2-4-19-0-0, Miles 1-4-48-1-1, Owens 1-1-61-1-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Andrews 2-38, Brice Turner 1-60, Fox 1-10, Jah'mari Johnson 1-7; El Campo: Erwin 2-69-1, Battiest 1-48-1, Resendez 1-11.