El Campo 55, Boerne 10
|El Campo
|14
|20
|14
|7
|--
|55
|Boerne
|0
|0
|7
|3
|--
|10
First quarter
EC: De'Koreyus Ward 68 run, Diego Gutierrez kick good, 8:05
EC: Rueben Owens 5 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:50
Second quarter
EC: Owens 58 run, kick failed 11:49
EC: Owens 44 run, Gutierrez kick good, 8:30
EC: Owns 30 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:51
Third quarter
EC: Isaiah Anderson 41 pass to Ward, Gutierrez kick good, 10:36
B: 2 run, kick good, 3:26
EC: Stephan Norman 24 run, Gutierrez kick good, 3:01
Fourth quarter
EC: Norman 30 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:13
B: 33 yard FG good, 0:16
Team stats
|El Campo
|Boerne
|First downs
|20
|15
|Yards rushing
|44-517
|27-31
|Yards passing
|70
|142
|Passes
|2-5-0
|17-36-3
|Punts
|2-16.5
|6-36.8
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|13-115
|11-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 18-324-4, Ward 2-77-1, Norman 9-75-2, Casen Braden 4-15, Reed Jung 3-13, Konnor Ewing 1-6, Brock Rod 3-5, Anderson 3-2;
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-4-70-1-0;
Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 2-70-1;
