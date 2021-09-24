El Campo 55, Boerne 10

El Campo  1420 14  7 -- 55                    
Boerne0073 -- 10                    

First quarter

EC: De'Koreyus Ward 68 run, Diego Gutierrez kick good, 8:05

EC: Rueben Owens 5 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:50

Second quarter

EC: Owens 58 run, kick failed 11:49

EC: Owens 44 run, Gutierrez kick good, 8:30

EC: Owns 30 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:51

Third quarter

EC: Isaiah Anderson 41 pass to Ward, Gutierrez kick good, 10:36

B: 2 run, kick good, 3:26

EC: Stephan Norman 24 run, Gutierrez kick good, 3:01

Fourth quarter

EC: Norman 30 run, Gutierrez kick good, 11:13

B: 33 yard FG good, 0:16

Team stats

 El Campo Boerne  
  First downs 20 15
  Yards rushing 44-517 27-31
  Yards passing 70  142
  Passes 2-5-0 17-36-3
  Punts 2-16.5 6-36.8
  Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
  Penalty-yards 13-115 11-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 18-324-4, Ward 2-77-1, Norman 9-75-2, Casen Braden 4-15, Reed Jung 3-13, Konnor Ewing 1-6, Brock Rod 3-5, Anderson 3-2;

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-4-70-1-0;

Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 2-70-1;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.