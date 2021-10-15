El Campo 69, Brazosport 47
|El Campo
|21
|27
|14
|7
|--
|69
|Brazosport
|13
|13
|14
|7
|--
|47
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 20 run, Diego Gutierrez kick good, 9:01
B: Randon Fontenette 25 run, Saul Jimenez kick good, 8:02
EC: Hal Erwin 13 run, Gutierrez kick good, 5:41
EC: Johntre Davis 5 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:11
B: Paul Woodard 19 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:09
Second quarter
B: Fontenette 46 pass to Tishaun Davis, 2pt conversion failed, 12:00
EC: De'Koreyus Ward 83 kickoff return, Gutierrez kick good, 11:38
EC: Owens 43 run, 2pt conversion failed, 10:09
B: Woodard 6 run, Jimenez kick good, 7:46
EC: Owens 6 run, Gutierrez kick good, 3:47
EC: Owens 32 run, Gutierrez kick good, 0:09
Third quarter
B: Fontenette 17 run, Jimenez kick good, 9:04
EC: Ward 24 run, Gutierrez kick good, 4:59
B: Fontenette 14 run, Jimenez kick good, 3:07
EC: Stephen Norman 4 run, Gutierrez kick good, 0:26
Fourth quarter
EC: Owens 92 run, Gutierrez kick good, 8:47
B: Woodard 8 run, Jimenez kick good, 6:37
Team stats
|El Campo
|Brazosport
|First downs
|25
|30
|Yards rushing
|51-640
|43-365
|Yards passing
|28
|189
|Passes
|2-4-1
|9-23-1
|Punts
|0-0
|1-43
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-65
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 20-342-5, Ward 4-82-1, Davis 10-68-1, Norman 7-65-1, Drake Resendez 5-42, Isaiah Anderson 2-25, Erwin 1-13-1, Brock Rod 2-3; Brazosport: Fontenette 27-274-3, Woodard 15-110-3, Jimenez 1-(-19);
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-2-28-0-0, Owens 0-1-0-0-0, Rod 0-1-0-0-1; Brazosport: Fontenette 9-23-189-1-1;
Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 1-15, Sloan Hubert 1-13; Brazosport: Woodard 3-73, Davis 2-61-1, Michael Edwards 1-24, Manny Williams 2-19, Toric Goins 1-12;
