Calhoun 39, El Campo 27
|El Campo
|7
|14
|0
|6
|--
|27
|Calhoun
|7
|18
|7
|7
|--
|39
First Quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 44 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 9:20
C: Jarius Stewart 16 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 8:08
Second Quarter
C: Jarius Stewart 27 run (kick failed), 11:49
EC: Rueben Owens 43 run (Velazquez kick), 9:31
C: Steve Johnson 2 run (kick failed), 5:15
EC: Charles Shorter 70 run (Velazquez kick), 5:01
C: Steve Johnson 26 run (run failed), 1:51
Third Quarter
C: Steve Johnson 1 run (Ledezma kick), 1:20 (18 plays, 75 yards)
Fourth Quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 2 run (run failed), 10:52
C: Steve Johnson 4 run (Saul Rodas kick), 6:06
Team stats
|El Campo
|Calhoun
|First downs
|17
|21
|Yards rushing
|252
|334
|Yards passing
|2-0
|0-0
|Passes
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Punts
|1-31
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson: 37-242; Jarius Stewart 15-108; Min Htway 5-37; Adrian Chambers 1-38; Sean Flores 1-6. El Campo: Charles Shorter 3-100; Rueben Owens 14-107; Johntre Davis 11-118.
