Calhoun 39, El Campo 27 

El Campo  14 0   -- 27                     
Calhoun 718  -- 39                     

First Quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 44 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 9:20

C: Jarius Stewart 16 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 8:08

Second Quarter

C: Jarius Stewart 27 run (kick failed), 11:49

EC: Rueben Owens 43 run (Velazquez kick), 9:31

C: Steve Johnson 2 run (kick failed), 5:15

EC: Charles Shorter 70 run (Velazquez kick), 5:01

C: Steve Johnson 26 run (run failed), 1:51

Third Quarter

C: Steve Johnson 1 run (Ledezma kick), 1:20 (18 plays, 75 yards)

Fourth Quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 2 run (run failed), 10:52

C: Steve Johnson 4 run (Saul Rodas kick), 6:06

 

Team stats

 El Campo Calhoun  
  First downs 17 21
  Yards rushing 252  334
  Yards passing 2-0  0-0
  Passes 2-0-0 0-0-0
  Punts  1-31 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-40 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson: 37-242; Jarius Stewart 15-108; Min Htway 5-37; Adrian Chambers 1-38; Sean Flores 1-6. El Campo: Charles Shorter 3-100; Rueben Owens 14-107; Johntre Davis 11-118. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.