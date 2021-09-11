El Campo 49, Calhoun 35
|Calhoun
|7
|14
|7
|7
|--
|35
|El Campo
|0
|14
|14
|21
|--
|49
First quarter
C: Zach Ramirez 40 fumble return (Diego Ledezma kick) 0:51
Second quarter
C: Aaron Martinez 11 run (Ledezma Kick) 9:42
EC: Rueben Owens 26 run (Diego Gutierrez kick) 7:46
EC: Johntre Davis 67 run (Gutierrez kick) 4:49
C: Martinez 2 run (Ledezma kick) 0:55
Third quarter
EC: Owens 15 run (Gutierrez kick) 10:37
C: Esteban Cantu 51 run (Ledezma kick) 5:21
EC: Owens 43 run (Gutierrez kick) 4:24
Fourth quarter
EC: Owens 36 run (Gutierrez kick) 11:51
C: Tony Hensley 47 run (Ledezma kick) 11:01
EC: Owens 39 pass to Matthew Stewart (Kick failed) 7:10
EC: Owens 98 run (Davis 2pt run) 2:20
Team stats
|Calhoun
|El Campo
|First downs
|21
|20
|Yards rushing
|64-373
|34-429
|Yards passing
|116
|76
|Passes
|3-4-0-0
|3-7-1-1
|Punts
|32
|51
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|14-120
|8-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 19-300-5, Johntre Davis 11-145-1; team 2: Tony Hensley 7-78-1, Aaron Martinez 18-56-2TD;
Passing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 1-3-39-1; Calhoun: Aaron Martinez 3-3-115;
Receiving -- El Campo: Matthew Stewart 1-39-1; Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 1-54
