El Campo 49, Calhoun 35

Calhoun  14 7   -- 35                     
El Campo 14 14 21  -- 49                     

First quarter

C: Zach Ramirez 40 fumble return (Diego Ledezma kick) 0:51

Second quarter

C: Aaron Martinez 11 run (Ledezma Kick) 9:42

EC: Rueben Owens 26 run (Diego Gutierrez kick) 7:46

EC: Johntre Davis 67 run (Gutierrez kick) 4:49

C: Martinez 2 run (Ledezma kick) 0:55

Third quarter

EC: Owens 15 run (Gutierrez kick) 10:37

C: Esteban Cantu 51 run (Ledezma kick) 5:21

EC: Owens 43 run (Gutierrez kick) 4:24

Fourth quarter

EC: Owens 36 run (Gutierrez kick) 11:51

C: Tony Hensley 47 run (Ledezma kick) 11:01

EC: Owens 39 pass to Matthew Stewart (Kick failed) 7:10

EC: Owens 98 run (Davis 2pt run) 2:20 

Team stats

 Calhoun El Campo  
  First downs 21 20
  Yards rushing 64-373  34-429
  Yards passing 116 76
  Passes 3-4-0-0 3-7-1-1
  Punts 32 51
  Fumbles-lost  2-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards 14-120 8-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 19-300-5, Johntre Davis 11-145-1; team 2: Tony Hensley 7-78-1, Aaron Martinez 18-56-2TD;

Passing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 1-3-39-1; Calhoun: Aaron Martinez 3-3-115;

Receiving -- El Campo: Matthew Stewart 1-39-1; Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 1-54

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.