El Campo 63, Columbia 41

El Campo143577 -- 63                    
Columbia 714 14  -- 41                     

First quarter

EC: Reuben Owens 38 run (Diego Gutierrez kick good) 10:12

EC: Johntre Davis 21 run (Gutierrez kick good) 3:14

C: 46 pass (kick good) 0:21

Second quarter

EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick good) 9:35

EC: Brock Rod 31 pass to Davis (Gutierrez kick good) 9:22

C: Jabari Mack 83 punt return (kick good) 9:08

EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick good) 5:15

C: Xavier Butler 71 run (kick good) 4:57

EC: Owens 69 run (Gutierrez kick good) 4:12

EC: Isaiah Anderson 60 pass to Owens (Gutierrez kick good) 0:58

Third quarter

C: Jourdan Concepcion 4 run (kick failed) 8:48

EC: Owens 43 run (Gutierrez kick good) 7:10

Fourth quarter

C: Concepcion 2 run (kick good) 11:55

EC: Davis 5 run (Gutierrez kick good) 10:40

C: Mack 64 run (kick good) 2:43

Team stats

 El Campo Columbia 
  First downs 26 17
  Yards rushing 50-558 36-361
  Yards passing 91  46
  Passes 2-3-0 1-7-0
  Punts 2-31 4-39
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 5-55 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 18-320-5, Davis 13-103-2, De'Koreyus Ward 5-83, Stephen Norman 8-28, Drake Resendez 4-25, Anderson 1-0, Rod 1-(-1); Columbia: Jordan Woodard 11-128, Butler 5-84-1, Mack 4-74-1, Concepcion 11-62-2, Makailum Castile 1-15, Jarrett Donley 1-5;

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 1-2-60-1-0, Rod 1-1-31-1-0; 

Receiving -- El Campo: Owens 1-60-1, Davis 1-31-1; 

