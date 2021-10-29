El Campo 63, Columbia 41
|El Campo
|14
|35
|7
|7
|--
|63
|Columbia
|7
|14
|6
|14
|--
|41
First quarter
EC: Reuben Owens 38 run (Diego Gutierrez kick good) 10:12
EC: Johntre Davis 21 run (Gutierrez kick good) 3:14
C: 46 pass (kick good) 0:21
Second quarter
EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick good) 9:35
EC: Brock Rod 31 pass to Davis (Gutierrez kick good) 9:22
C: Jabari Mack 83 punt return (kick good) 9:08
EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick good) 5:15
C: Xavier Butler 71 run (kick good) 4:57
EC: Owens 69 run (Gutierrez kick good) 4:12
EC: Isaiah Anderson 60 pass to Owens (Gutierrez kick good) 0:58
Third quarter
C: Jourdan Concepcion 4 run (kick failed) 8:48
EC: Owens 43 run (Gutierrez kick good) 7:10
Fourth quarter
C: Concepcion 2 run (kick good) 11:55
EC: Davis 5 run (Gutierrez kick good) 10:40
C: Mack 64 run (kick good) 2:43
Team stats
|El Campo
|Columbia
|First downs
|26
|17
|Yards rushing
|50-558
|36-361
|Yards passing
|91
|46
|Passes
|2-3-0
|1-7-0
|Punts
|2-31
|4-39
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-55
|6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 18-320-5, Davis 13-103-2, De'Koreyus Ward 5-83, Stephen Norman 8-28, Drake Resendez 4-25, Anderson 1-0, Rod 1-(-1); Columbia: Jordan Woodard 11-128, Butler 5-84-1, Mack 4-74-1, Concepcion 11-62-2, Makailum Castile 1-15, Jarrett Donley 1-5;
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 1-2-60-1-0, Rod 1-1-31-1-0;
Receiving -- El Campo: Owens 1-60-1, Davis 1-31-1;
