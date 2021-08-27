El Campo 56, Gonzales 34
|El Campo
|14
|21
|21
|0
|--
|56
|Gonzales
|0
|19
|8
|7
|--
|34
First quarter
EC-Rueben Owens 13 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 8:06
EC-Owens 3 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:56
Second quarter
EC-DK Ward 36 pass from Isaiah Anderson (Gutierrez kick), 11:23
G-Derrick Garza 98 kickoff return (Jonathan Tejada kick), 11:04
EC-Johntre Davis 65 run (Gutierrez kick), 10:19
G-Breck Eleby 35 run (run failed), 8:02
EC-Sloan Hubert 22 pass from Anderson (Gutierrez kick), 7:43
G-Cesar Matamoras 5 fumble return (conversion failed), 0:34
Third quarter
EC-Davis 58 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:47
G-Jarren Johnson 2 run (Johnson run), 7:02
EC-Owens 60 run (Gutierrez kick), 6:14
EC-Owens 20 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:44
Fourth quarter
G-Eleby 25 run (Tejada kick), 7:55
Team stats
|El Campo
|Gonzales
|First downs
|16
|12
|Yards rushing
|41-370
|39-133
|Yards passing
|90
|182
|Passes
|3-4-0
|6-23-1
|Punts
|1-25
|4-128
|Fumbles-lost
|6-3
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-13
|6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 16-174, Davis 10-170, D.K. Norman 2-16, Stephen Norman 8-13, De’Koreyus Ward 1-6, Konnor Ewing 1-0, Isaiah Anderson 3-(-9); Gonzales: Breck Eleby 18-105, Derrick Garza 8-36, Jarren Johnson 9-4, Tyrann Webb 3-4, Team 1-(-16);
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 3-3-90-0-0, Brock Rod 0-1-0-0-0; Gonzales: Johnson 6-23-182-1-0;
Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 1-36, Owens 1-32, Hubert 1-22; Gonzales: Matamoras 2-3, Brett Breitschopf 1-56, Garza 1-43, Eleby 1-36, Joshn Esparza 1-35.
