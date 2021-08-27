El Campo 56, Gonzales 34

El Campo14 21 21  0   -- 56                    
Gonzales019  -- 34                     

First quarter

EC-Rueben Owens 13 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 8:06

EC-Owens 3 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:56

Second quarter

EC-DK Ward 36 pass from Isaiah Anderson (Gutierrez kick), 11:23

G-Derrick Garza 98 kickoff return (Jonathan Tejada kick), 11:04

EC-Johntre Davis 65 run (Gutierrez kick), 10:19

G-Breck Eleby 35 run (run failed), 8:02

EC-Sloan Hubert 22 pass from Anderson (Gutierrez kick), 7:43

G-Cesar Matamoras 5 fumble return (conversion failed), 0:34

Third quarter

EC-Davis 58 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:47

G-Jarren Johnson 2 run (Johnson run), 7:02

EC-Owens 60 run (Gutierrez kick), 6:14

EC-Owens 20 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:44

Fourth quarter

G-Eleby 25 run (Tejada kick), 7:55

Team stats

 El Campo Gonzales 
  First downs 16 12
  Yards rushing 41-370 39-133
  Yards passing 90 182
  Passes 3-4-0 6-23-1
  Punts 1-25 4-128
  Fumbles-lost 6-3 1-0
  Penalty-yards 3-13 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Owens 16-174, Davis 10-170, D.K. Norman 2-16, Stephen Norman 8-13, De’Koreyus Ward 1-6, Konnor Ewing 1-0, Isaiah Anderson 3-(-9); Gonzales: Breck Eleby 18-105, Derrick Garza 8-36, Jarren Johnson 9-4, Tyrann Webb 3-4, Team 1-(-16);

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 3-3-90-0-0, Brock Rod 0-1-0-0-0; Gonzales: Johnson 6-23-182-1-0;

Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 1-36, Owens 1-32, Hubert 1-22; Gonzales: Matamoras 2-3, Brett Breitschopf 1-56, Garza 1-43, Eleby 1-36, Joshn Esparza 1-35.

