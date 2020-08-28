El Campo 35, Gonzales 0
First quarter
EC: Charles Shorter 88 kickoff return, Emanuel Velazquez kick good
EC: Cullen Braden 85 run, kick good, 7:21
Second quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 15 run, kick good, 0:12
Third quarter
EC: Owens 27 run, kick good, 2:40
Fourth quarter
EC: Braden 1 run, kick good, 7:20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: J. Davis 8-58, Braden 5-73-2, Owens 9-72-2, Shorter 1-5, S. Hudlin 2-8, K. Baldar 1-(-3);
Passing -- El Campo: Braden 3-4-50;
Receiving -- El Campo: Willis 1-9, Davis 1-1, Shorter 1-40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.