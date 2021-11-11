El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18

Yates  6   -- 18                     
El Campo  29 21  -- 63                     

First quarter

EC: Rueben Owens 44 run (Hal Erwin run), 11:24

EC: De'Koreyus Ward 19 pass from Isaiah Anderson (Diego Gutierrez kick), 6:14

EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 4:30

EC: Johntre Davis 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:23

Second quarter

EC: Stephen Norman 38 run (Gutierrez kick), 11:32

EC: Ward 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 3:24

EC: Owens 68 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:36

HY: JaRubien Spain 3 pass from Broderick Brown (2pt pass failed), 0:01

Third quarter

EC: Reed Jung interception return (Gutierrez kick), 10:33

HY: Yates fumble return (2pt pass failed), 4:06

Fourth quarter

HY: Dominick Martin 16 pass from Brown (2pt run failed), 8:50

EC: Ward 38 run (2pt run failed), 4:26

Team stats

 Yates El Campo 
  First downs 13 23
  Yards rushing 21-(-74)  37-438
  Yards passing 164  39
  Passes 10-33-2-2 2-2-1-0
  Punts  23.6 --
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  4-4
  Penalty-yards  8-50 6-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 11-202-3, Johntre Davis 9-69-1, Stephen Norman 5-61-1, De'Koreyus Ward 3-59-2, Drake Resendez 3-31, Isaiah Anderson 1-9, Hal Erwin 3-7, Konnor Ewing 1-1, Brock Rod 1-(-1); Yates: Broderick Brown 9-(-12), Demario Albert 10-(-22), Dominick Martin 2-(-40).

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-2-39-1-0; Yates: Brown 10-33-164-2-2.

Receiving -- El Campo: Sloan Hubert 1-20, Ward 1-19-1; Yates: JaRubien spain 4-87-1, Martin 4-46-1, Randy Masters 2-31.

