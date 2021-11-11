El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18
|Yates
|0
|6
|6
|6
|--
|18
|El Campo
|29
|21
|7
|6
|--
|63
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 44 run (Hal Erwin run), 11:24
EC: De'Koreyus Ward 19 pass from Isaiah Anderson (Diego Gutierrez kick), 6:14
EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 4:30
EC: Johntre Davis 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:23
Second quarter
EC: Stephen Norman 38 run (Gutierrez kick), 11:32
EC: Ward 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 3:24
EC: Owens 68 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:36
HY: JaRubien Spain 3 pass from Broderick Brown (2pt pass failed), 0:01
Third quarter
EC: Reed Jung interception return (Gutierrez kick), 10:33
HY: Yates fumble return (2pt pass failed), 4:06
Fourth quarter
HY: Dominick Martin 16 pass from Brown (2pt run failed), 8:50
EC: Ward 38 run (2pt run failed), 4:26
Team stats
|Yates
|El Campo
|First downs
|13
|23
|Yards rushing
|21-(-74)
|37-438
|Yards passing
|164
|39
|Passes
|10-33-2-2
|2-2-1-0
|Punts
|23.6
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|4-4
|Penalty-yards
|8-50
|6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 11-202-3, Johntre Davis 9-69-1, Stephen Norman 5-61-1, De'Koreyus Ward 3-59-2, Drake Resendez 3-31, Isaiah Anderson 1-9, Hal Erwin 3-7, Konnor Ewing 1-1, Brock Rod 1-(-1); Yates: Broderick Brown 9-(-12), Demario Albert 10-(-22), Dominick Martin 2-(-40).
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-2-39-1-0; Yates: Brown 10-33-164-2-2.
Receiving -- El Campo: Sloan Hubert 1-20, Ward 1-19-1; Yates: JaRubien spain 4-87-1, Martin 4-46-1, Randy Masters 2-31.
