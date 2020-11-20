Kilgore 27, El Campo 14
First quarter
K: Dalton McElyea 13 pass to Donovan Atkins, (Chris Baldazo kick), 8:22
Second quarter
K: Trayveon Epps 8 run, (Baldazo kick), 11:13
EC: Rueben Owens 92 run, (Emanuel Vasquez kick), 3:48
K: McElyea 14 pass to Cade Pippen, (Baldazo kick) 1:02
Third quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 1 run, (Vasquez kick), 3:43
Fourth quarter
K: Baldazo 40 kick, 6:48
K: Baldazo 30 kick, 4:27
Team stats
|El Campo
|Kilgore
|First downs
|9
|14
|Yards rushing
|33-174
|27-144
|Yards passing
|57
|174
|Passes
|5-15-0-2
|19-26-2-1
|Punts
|3.31
|1.49
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-80
|7-43
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 13-36, Rueben Owens, 9-114, Cullen Braden, 7-22, Charles Shorter, 2-2; Kilgore: Trayveon Epps, 22-99, Dalton McElyea, 5-45;
Passing -- El Campo: Braden, 5-15-57-0-2; Kilgore: McElyea, 19-26-174-2-1;
Receiving -- El Campo: Shorter, 3-26, Owens, 1-18, Nathan Willis, 1-13; Kilgore: Matthew Tyeskie,, 4-27, Jacob Weick, 1-6, Davis Rider, 1-10, Cade Pippen, 5-58, Donovan Adkins, 2-13, Brian Brown, 1-25, Jermaine Roney, 3-28, Trayveon Epps, 1-(-1), Corey Rider, 1-8;
