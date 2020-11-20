Kilgore 27, El Campo 14

Kilgore71406 -- 27                    
El Campo 0770 -- 14                    

First quarter

K: Dalton McElyea 13 pass to Donovan Atkins, (Chris Baldazo kick), 8:22

Second quarter

K: Trayveon Epps 8 run, (Baldazo kick), 11:13

EC: Rueben Owens 92 run, (Emanuel Vasquez kick), 3:48

K: McElyea 14 pass to Cade Pippen, (Baldazo kick) 1:02

Third quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 1 run, (Vasquez kick), 3:43

Fourth quarter

K: Baldazo 40 kick, 6:48

K: Baldazo 30 kick, 4:27

Team stats

 El CampoKilgore
  First downs 9 14
  Yards rushing 33-174  27-144
  Yards passing 57  174
  Passes 5-15-0-2 19-26-2-1
  Punts  3.31 1.49
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-80 7-43

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis, 13-36, Rueben Owens, 9-114, Cullen Braden, 7-22, Charles Shorter, 2-2; Kilgore: Trayveon Epps, 22-99, Dalton McElyea, 5-45;

Passing -- El Campo: Braden, 5-15-57-0-2; Kilgore: McElyea, 19-26-174-2-1;

Receiving -- El Campo: Shorter, 3-26, Owens, 1-18, Nathan Willis, 1-13; Kilgore: Matthew Tyeskie,, 4-27, Jacob Weick, 1-6, Davis Rider, 1-10, Cade Pippen, 5-58, Donovan Adkins, 2-13, Brian Brown, 1-25, Jermaine Roney, 3-28, Trayveon Epps, 1-(-1), Corey Rider, 1-8;

