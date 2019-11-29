Football stats

Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6

El Campo 0  6   -- 6                     
Liberty Hill  14  -- 24                     

First quarter

Liberty Hill: Trey Seward 78 run (Matthew Shipley kick), 8:38

Liberty Hill: Nash Robinson 6 run (Shipley kick), 6:04

Second quarter

Liberty Hill: Mason Shipley 47 field goal, 1:00

Third quarter

Liberty: Hill-Robinson 1 run (Shipley kick,) 0:01

Fourth quarter

El Campo: Johntre Davis 2 run (2apt fail), 9:13

Team stats

 El Campo Liberty Hill  
  First downs 12 8
  Yards rushing 44-149  37-347
  Yards passing 88  0
  Passes 6-14-1 0-1-0
  Punts 32 40
  Fumbles-lost 0-0  3-1
  Penalty-yards  9-78 8-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis 22-75-TD, Charles Shorter 14-64;Liberty Hill: Trey Seward 12-133-TD; Blake Simpson 12-160; Nash Robinson 8-47-2TD

Passing -- El Campo: Cullen Braden 6-13-88-INT; Liberty Hill: Jacob Cearly 0-1-0

Receiving -- El Campo: Conner Williams 2-68, Nathan Willis 1-15; Liberty Hill: none

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.