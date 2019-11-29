Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6
|El Campo
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Liberty Hill
|14
|3
|7
|0
|--
|24
First quarter
Liberty Hill: Trey Seward 78 run (Matthew Shipley kick), 8:38
Liberty Hill: Nash Robinson 6 run (Shipley kick), 6:04
Second quarter
Liberty Hill: Mason Shipley 47 field goal, 1:00
Third quarter
Liberty: Hill-Robinson 1 run (Shipley kick,) 0:01
Fourth quarter
El Campo: Johntre Davis 2 run (2apt fail), 9:13
Team stats
|El Campo
|Liberty Hill
|First downs
|12
|8
|Yards rushing
|44-149
|37-347
|Yards passing
|88
|0
|Passes
|6-14-1
|0-1-0
|Punts
|32
|40
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-78
|8-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis 22-75-TD, Charles Shorter 14-64;Liberty Hill: Trey Seward 12-133-TD; Blake Simpson 12-160; Nash Robinson 8-47-2TD
Passing -- El Campo: Cullen Braden 6-13-88-INT; Liberty Hill: Jacob Cearly 0-1-0
Receiving -- El Campo: Conner Williams 2-68, Nathan Willis 1-15; Liberty Hill: none
