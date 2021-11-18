El Campo 56, Lindale 42
|Lindale
|14
|14
|7
|7
|--
|42
|El Campo
|21
|7
|14
|14
|--
|56
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 9:05
L: Sam Peterson 19 run (Seth Baggett), 6:53
EC:DK Ward 73 kickoff return (Gutierrez kick), 6:42
L: Nashad Lee 4 run (Baggett kick). 2:58
EC: Owens 53 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:01
Second quarter
L: Clint Thurman 16 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 11:55
EC: Owens 47 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:45
L: Jacob Seekford 15 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 4:07
Third quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 3 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:26
L: Lee 4 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 5:43
EC: Davis 15 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:50
Fourth quarter
EC: Davis 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:05
EC: Owens 8 run (Gutierrez kick), 6:51
L: Brett Maya 75 kickoff return (Baggett kick), 6:37
Team stats
|Lindale
|El Campo
|First downs
|25
|25
|Yards rushing
|36-240
|58-534
|Yards passing
|246
|38
|Passes
|21-36-3-3
|1-2-0-0
|Punts
| 33.0
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 9-75
|5-39
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- L: Sam Peterson 19-147-1, Clint Thurman 8-65, Nashad Lee 7-23 TD, Isaac Pollard 1-4, Judson Long 1-1; EC: Reuben Owens 36-321-4, Johntre Owens 14-145-3, Isaiah Anderson 2-53, Reed Jung 4-11, Stephen Norman 1-4, DK Ward 1-0.
Passing -- L: Peterson 21-36-246-3-3; EC: Anderson 1-2-38-0-0.
Receiving -- L: Evan Alford 6-71, Thurman 4-65-1, Jacob Seekford 3-32-1, Long 2-15, Lee 2-8-1, Cason Watts 1-21, Cody Swaim 1-16, Brett Maya 1-8; EC: Owens 1-38.
