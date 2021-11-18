El Campo 56, Lindale 42

Lindale  14 14 7  7   -- 42                     
El Campo  21 14 14  -- 56                     

First quarter

EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 9:05

L: Sam Peterson 19 run (Seth Baggett), 6:53

EC:DK Ward 73 kickoff return (Gutierrez kick), 6:42

L: Nashad Lee 4 run (Baggett kick). 2:58

EC: Owens 53 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:01

Second quarter

L: Clint Thurman 16 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 11:55

EC: Owens 47 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:45

L: Jacob Seekford 15 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 4:07

Third quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 3 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:26

L: Lee 4 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 5:43

EC: Davis 15 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:50

Fourth quarter

EC: Davis 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:05

EC: Owens 8 run (Gutierrez kick), 6:51

L: Brett Maya 75 kickoff return (Baggett kick), 6:37

Team stats

 Lindale El Campo  
  First downs 25 25
  Yards rushing 36-240 58-534
  Yards passing 246  38
  Passes 21-36-3-3 1-2-0-0
  Punts  33.0
 N/A
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  2-1
  Penalty-yards  9-75
 5-39

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- L: Sam Peterson 19-147-1, Clint Thurman 8-65, Nashad Lee 7-23 TD, Isaac Pollard 1-4, Judson Long 1-1; EC: Reuben Owens 36-321-4, Johntre Owens 14-145-3, Isaiah Anderson 2-53, Reed Jung 4-11, Stephen Norman 1-4, DK Ward 1-0.

Passing -- L: Peterson 21-36-246-3-3; EC: Anderson 1-2-38-0-0.

Receiving -- L: Evan Alford 6-71, Thurman 4-65-1, Jacob Seekford 3-32-1, Long 2-15, Lee 2-8-1, Cason Watts 1-21, Cody Swaim 1-16, Brett Maya 1-8; EC: Owens 1-38.

