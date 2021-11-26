Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville  77   -- 24                     
El Campo 7 14 -- 21                     

First quarter

LCM: Ashton Landry 45 run (Justin Rainey kick), 6:36

EC: Rueben Owens 1 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 3:49

Second quarter

LCM: Landry 29 run (Rainey kick), 4:13

Third quarter

LCM: Rainey 26 field goal, 4:05

Fourth quarter

EC: Owens 20 run (Gutierrez kick), 7:51

LCM: Da'Marion Morris 13 run (Rainey kick)

EC: Owens 3 run (Gutierrez kick)

Team stats

 Little Cypress-Mauriceville El Campo  
  First downs 17 20
  Yards rushing 40-325  49-315
  Yards passing 94  13
  Passes 7-12-0-0 2-8-0-0
  Punts  36 39
  Fumbles-lost  0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-30 3-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 31-202-3, Johntre Davis 14-97, Isaiah Anderson 2-10, De'Koreyus Ward 1-7, Reed Jung 1-(1); Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Da'Marion Morris 17-170-1, Ashton Landry 20-149-2, Javonca Jones 3-6.

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-8-13-0-0; Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Landry 6-11-64-0-0, Jones 1-1-30-0-0.

Receiving -- El Campo: Davis 1-7, Owens 1-6; Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Morris 5-55, Jones 1-33, Evan Barborek 1-6.

