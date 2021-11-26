Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21
First quarter
LCM: Ashton Landry 45 run (Justin Rainey kick), 6:36
EC: Rueben Owens 1 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 3:49
Second quarter
LCM: Landry 29 run (Rainey kick), 4:13
Third quarter
LCM: Rainey 26 field goal, 4:05
Fourth quarter
EC: Owens 20 run (Gutierrez kick), 7:51
LCM: Da'Marion Morris 13 run (Rainey kick)
EC: Owens 3 run (Gutierrez kick)
Team stats
|Little Cypress-Mauriceville
|El Campo
|First downs
|17
|20
|Yards rushing
|40-325
|49-315
|Yards passing
|94
|13
|Passes
|7-12-0-0
|2-8-0-0
|Punts
|36
|39
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 31-202-3, Johntre Davis 14-97, Isaiah Anderson 2-10, De'Koreyus Ward 1-7, Reed Jung 1-(1); Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Da'Marion Morris 17-170-1, Ashton Landry 20-149-2, Javonca Jones 3-6.
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 2-8-13-0-0; Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Landry 6-11-64-0-0, Jones 1-1-30-0-0.
Receiving -- El Campo: Davis 1-7, Owens 1-6; Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Morris 5-55, Jones 1-33, Evan Barborek 1-6.
