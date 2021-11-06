El Campo 56, Needville 21
|Needville
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
|El Campo
|7
|7
|28
|14
|--
|56
First quarter
N: DaShawn Burton 28 run (Pedro Cavazos kick), 11:35
EC: Rueben Owens 35 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 2:36
Second quarter
N: Burton 1 run (Cavazos kick), 0:57
EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:15
Third quarter
EC: Owens 66 run (Gutierrez kick), 11:49
EC: Owens 63 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:54
N: Burton 2 run (Cavazos kick), 6:43
EC: Johntre Davis 30 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:40
EC: Isaiah Anderson 22 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:57
Fourth quarter
EC: Owens 27 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:26
EC: Albernie North 19 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:06
Team stats
|Needville
|El Campo
|First downs
|15
|18
|Yards rushing
|51-254
|35-462
|Yards passing
|50
|40
|Passes
|3-14-0-1
|3-11-0-0
|Punts
|10
|5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-33.5
|5-29.4
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 15-205-5, Johntre Davis 14-174-1, Isaiah Anderson 2-66-1, Albernie North 1-19-1, Stephen Norman 1-7, De'Koreyus Ward 1-2, Brock Rod 1-(-11); Needville: DaShawn Burton 32-178-3, Bryce Nirider 19-76.
Passing -- El Campo: Owens 1-2-21-0-0, Anderson 2-5-19-0-0, Rod 0-4-0-0-0; Needville: Nirider 3-14-50-0-1.
Receiving -- El Campo: Sloan Hubert 1-21, Owens 2-19; Needville: Brayan Mendez 1-39, Alex Coffin 1-7, Blake Maresh 1-4.
