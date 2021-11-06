El Campo 56, Needville 21

Needville  7  0   -- 21                     
El Campo  7 28 14  -- 56                     

First quarter

N: DaShawn Burton 28 run (Pedro Cavazos kick), 11:35

EC: Rueben Owens 35 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 2:36

Second quarter

N: Burton 1 run (Cavazos kick), 0:57

EC: Owens 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:15

Third quarter

EC: Owens 66 run (Gutierrez kick), 11:49

EC: Owens 63 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:54

N: Burton 2 run (Cavazos kick), 6:43

EC: Johntre Davis 30 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:40

EC: Isaiah Anderson 22 run (Gutierrez kick), 0:57

Fourth quarter

EC: Owens 27 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:26

EC: Albernie North 19 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:06

Team stats

 Needville El Campo  
  First downs 15 18
  Yards rushing 51-254  35-462
  Yards passing 50  40
  Passes 3-14-0-1 3-11-0-0
  Punts  10 5
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-33.5 5-29.4

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 15-205-5, Johntre Davis 14-174-1, Isaiah Anderson 2-66-1, Albernie North 1-19-1, Stephen Norman 1-7, De'Koreyus Ward 1-2, Brock Rod 1-(-11); Needville: DaShawn Burton 32-178-3, Bryce Nirider 19-76.

Passing -- El Campo: Owens 1-2-21-0-0, Anderson 2-5-19-0-0, Rod 0-4-0-0-0; Needville: Nirider 3-14-50-0-1.

Receiving -- El Campo: Sloan Hubert 1-21, Owens 2-19; Needville: Brayan Mendez 1-39, Alex Coffin 1-7, Blake Maresh 1-4.

