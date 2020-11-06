El Campo 40, Needville 21
|El Campo
|7
|20
|6
|7
|--
|40
|Needville
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis 22-90-2, Rueben Owens II 10-214-3, Reed Jung 1-5, Charles Shorter 3-7, Cullen Braden 5-67-1, Kyle Balcar 1-9; Needville: Sherman Jones 2-0, Walker Warncke 13-70, Baker 7-15
Passing -- El Campo: Braden 3-6-45-0-0; Needville: Baker 17-31-168-1-1;
Receiving -- El Campo: Owens 1-10, Nathan Willis 2-35; Needville: Jones 1-17, Dax Bridges 2-23, Cole Todd 3-12, Brandon Glover 4-62, Blake Maresh 6-48, Diego Ochoa 1-6-1
