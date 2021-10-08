El Campo 49, Stafford 7
|El Campo
|14
|14
|14
|7
|--
|49
|Stafford
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
EC: Johntre Davis 9 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 7:02
EC: Rueben Owens 29 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:46
Second quarter
EC: Owens 12 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:37
EC: Isaiah Anderson 7 pass to Sloan Hubert (Gutierrez kick), 0:32
Third quarter
EC: Owens 77 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:51
EC: Owens 77 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51
S: Caleb Jones 14 run (Ivan Maldonado kick), 2:03
Fourth quarter
EC: Davis 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:57
Team stats
|El Campo
|Stafford
|First downs
|20
|6
|Yards rushing
|48-355
|29-77
|Yards passing
|133
|22
|Passes
|7-9-1-0
|4-12-0-0
|Punts
|-1
|23
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-55
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 19-236-4, Johntre Davis 17-105-2, Stephen Norman 7-17, Isaiah Anderson 1-2, Brock Rod 2-(-1), De'Koreyus Ward 1-(-1), D.K. Norman 1-(-3); Stafford: Brayden Batiste 6-27, Jamaal Wiley 12-22, Caleb Jones 6-17-1, Jordan Barrett 1-6, Terrance Woods 4-5.
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 5-5-94-1-0, Rod 2-4-39-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 3-6-13-0-0, Jones 1-6-9-0-0.
Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 2-81, Davis 1-24, Reed Jung 2-15, Sloan Hubert 1-7-1, Owens 1-6; Stafford: Jones 2-17, Woods 1-9, Braylon Rideau 1-(-4).
