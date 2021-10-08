El Campo 49, Stafford 7

El Campo 14 14 14  7   -- 49                     
Stafford  0  -- 7                     

First quarter

EC: Johntre Davis 9 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 7:02

EC: Rueben Owens 29 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:46

Second quarter

EC: Owens 12 run (Gutierrez kick), 1:37

EC: Isaiah Anderson 7 pass to Sloan Hubert (Gutierrez kick), 0:32

Third quarter

EC: Owens 77 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:51

EC: Owens 77 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51

S: Caleb Jones 14 run (Ivan Maldonado kick), 2:03

Fourth quarter

EC: Davis 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:57

Team stats

 El Campo Stafford
  First downs 20 6
  Yards rushing 48-355  29-77
  Yards passing 133  22
  Passes 7-9-1-0 4-12-0-0
  Punts  -1 23
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  9-55 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- El Campo: Rueben Owens 19-236-4, Johntre Davis 17-105-2, Stephen Norman 7-17, Isaiah Anderson 1-2, Brock Rod 2-(-1), De'Koreyus Ward 1-(-1), D.K. Norman 1-(-3); Stafford: Brayden Batiste 6-27, Jamaal Wiley 12-22, Caleb Jones 6-17-1, Jordan Barrett 1-6, Terrance Woods 4-5.

Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 5-5-94-1-0, Rod 2-4-39-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 3-6-13-0-0, Jones 1-6-9-0-0.

Receiving -- El Campo: Ward 2-81, Davis 1-24, Reed Jung 2-15, Sloan Hubert 1-7-1, Owens 1-6; Stafford: Jones 2-17, Woods 1-9, Braylon Rideau 1-(-4).

