El Campo 70, Wharton 21
|El Campo
|13
|14
|22
|21
|--
|70
|Wharton
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
EC: Team fumble recovery (Brock Rod pass failed), 8:22
W: Raymond Hudson 44 run (Garrison Burns kick), 1:23
EC: Johntre Davis 45 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 0:00
Second quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 45 kickoff return (Gutierrez kick), 9:23
EC: Owens 28 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:45
W: Jarrad Newsome 4 run (Burns kick), 0:25
Third quarter
W: Hudson 59 run (Burns kick), 11:41
EC: Owens 39 run (Hal Erwin run), 9:35
EC: Davis 66 run (Gutierrez kick), 7:12
EC: Owens 43 run (Gutierrez kick), 4:28
Fourth quarter
EC: Stephen Norman 15 run (Gutierrez kick), 12:00
EC: Davis 2 run (Guetierrez kick), 6:30
EC: Norman 34 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:10
Team stats
|El Campo
|Wharton
|First downs
|18
|10
|Yards rushing
|36-472
|34-128
|Yards passing
|39
|43
|Passes
|1-5-0-0
|4-7-0-1
|Punts
|31.5
|27.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|7-45
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- El Campo: Johntre Davis 12-226-3, Rueben Owens 14-187-3, Stephen Norman 5-62-2, D.K. Norman 1-8, Brock Rod 3-0, Isaiah Anderson 1-(-11); Wharton: Raymond Hudson 16-115-2, Jarrad Newsome 9-50-1, Rayshawn Hood 1-2, Jacoric Allen 1-0, Angell Gaona 2-(-13), Team 5-(-26).
Passing -- El Campo: Anderson 1-4-39-0-0, Rod 0-1-0-0-0; Wharton: Team 4-7-43-0-1.
Receiving -- El Campo: Owens 1-39; Wharton: Da'treon Norman 2-21, Hood 1-15, Newsome 1-7.
