Football stats

Falls City 35, Bremond 28

Falls City 70217 -- 35                    
Bremond 777 -- 28                    

First Quarter

FC-Brady Lyssy 13 run (Brandon Moczygemba kick), 6:40

B-Dalton Wilganowski 20 pass from Seth Kasowski (Javier Roson kick), 3:20

Second Quarter

B-Wilganowski 15 pass from Kasowski (Roson kick), 1:10

Third Quarter 

FC-Lyssy 67 run (Moczygemba kick), 11:41

FC-Lyssy 37 run (kick failed), 9:55

B-J.T. Anthony 1 run (Roson kick), 7:30

FC-Lyssy 1 run (Lyssy run), 2:23

Fourth Quarter 

FC-Lyssy 1 run (Moczygemba kick), 3:34

B-J.T. Anthony 61 run (Roson kick), 2:00

 Team stats

 Falls City Bremond
  First downs 24 15
  Yards rushing 400  121
  Yards passing 38  212
  Passes
 4-13-0
 19-23-1
  Punts  3-119 2-83
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards 8-78 4-49

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Falls City: Brady Lyssy 46-356; Grant Jendrusch 6-23; Carson Dziuk 2-21; Darren Lopez 1-3; Jaxson Pipes 2-2. Bremond: J.T. Anthony 16-110; Dalton Wilganowski 2-7; Seth Kasowski 7-4

Passing --  Falls City: Pipes 4-10-38-0-0; Lyssy 0-2-0-0-0. Bremond: Kasowski 19-23-212-0-1.

Receiving --  Falls City: Wesley Molina 1-18; Cody Arrisola 1-12; Lyssy 1-8; Lopez 1-0. Bremond: D. Wilganowski 11-117; Anthony 4-10; Casey Garrett 3-83; Hunter Wilganowski 1-2

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.