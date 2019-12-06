Falls City 35, Bremond 28
|Falls City
|7
|0
|21
|7
|--
|35
|Bremond
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
First Quarter
FC-Brady Lyssy 13 run (Brandon Moczygemba kick), 6:40
B-Dalton Wilganowski 20 pass from Seth Kasowski (Javier Roson kick), 3:20
Second Quarter
B-Wilganowski 15 pass from Kasowski (Roson kick), 1:10
Third Quarter
FC-Lyssy 67 run (Moczygemba kick), 11:41
FC-Lyssy 37 run (kick failed), 9:55
B-J.T. Anthony 1 run (Roson kick), 7:30
FC-Lyssy 1 run (Lyssy run), 2:23
Fourth Quarter
FC-Lyssy 1 run (Moczygemba kick), 3:34
B-J.T. Anthony 61 run (Roson kick), 2:00
Team stats
|Falls City
|Bremond
|First downs
|24
|15
|Yards rushing
|400
|121
|Yards passing
|38
|212
|Passes
|19-23-1
|Punts
|3-119
|2-83
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-78
|4-49
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Brady Lyssy 46-356; Grant Jendrusch 6-23; Carson Dziuk 2-21; Darren Lopez 1-3; Jaxson Pipes 2-2. Bremond: J.T. Anthony 16-110; Dalton Wilganowski 2-7; Seth Kasowski 7-4
Passing -- Falls City: Pipes 4-10-38-0-0; Lyssy 0-2-0-0-0. Bremond: Kasowski 19-23-212-0-1.
Receiving -- Falls City: Wesley Molina 1-18; Cody Arrisola 1-12; Lyssy 1-8; Lopez 1-0. Bremond: D. Wilganowski 11-117; Anthony 4-10; Casey Garrett 3-83; Hunter Wilganowski 1-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.