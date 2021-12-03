Falls City 34, Burton 20
|Falls City
|14
|6
|7
|7
|--
|34
|Burton
|0
|0
|6
|14
|--
|20
First quarter
FC: Luke Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 9:47
FC: Shaffer 3 run (Shaffer kick), 0:28
Second quarter
FC: Cole Thomas 16 run (Shaffer kick), 5:04
Third quarter
FC: Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 5:39
B: Ryan Roehling 17 pass to Tanner Gore (D'Mitry Schulte kick failed), 1:15
Fourth quarter
B: Pierson Spies 1 run (Gore run failed), 5:24
FC: Thomas 1 run (Shaffer kick), 4:23
B: Spies 4 run (Spies run), 2:27
Team stats
|Falls City
|Burton
|First downs
|24
|20
|Yards rushing
|50-343
|29-132
|Yards passing
|59
|128
|Passes
|4-7-0-0
|9-21-1-1
|Punts
|0.0
|21.3
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|3-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- FC: Luke Shaffer 18-149-3, Cole Thomas 25-137-2, Grant Jendrusch 7-57; B: Pierson Spies 22-122-2, Chad Schubert 4-9, Jermiah Hudgen 2-9, Ryan Roehling 1-(-8);
Passing -- FC: Shaffer 4-6-59-0-0, Jaxson Pipes 0-1-0-0-0; B: Roehling 9-21-128-1-1;
Receiving -- FC: Thomas 1-27, Jendrusch 2-26, Pipes 1-6; B: Tanner Gore 5-73-1, Carson Lauter 2-33, Hudgen 1-20, Schubert 1-2;
