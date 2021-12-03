Falls City 34, Burton 20

Falls City  14 7  7   -- 34                     
Burton  0 14  -- 20                     

First quarter

FC: Luke Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 9:47

FC: Shaffer 3 run (Shaffer kick), 0:28

Second quarter

FC: Cole Thomas 16 run (Shaffer kick), 5:04 

Third quarter

FC: Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 5:39

B: Ryan Roehling 17 pass to Tanner Gore (D'Mitry Schulte kick failed), 1:15

Fourth quarter

B: Pierson Spies 1 run (Gore run failed), 5:24

FC: Thomas 1 run (Shaffer kick), 4:23

B: Spies 4 run (Spies run), 2:27

Team stats

 Falls City Burton  
  First downs 24 20
  Yards rushing 50-343  29-132
  Yards passing 59  128
  Passes 4-7-0-0 9-21-1-1
  Punts 0.0 21.3
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  1-5 3-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- FC: Luke Shaffer 18-149-3, Cole Thomas 25-137-2, Grant Jendrusch 7-57; B: Pierson Spies 22-122-2, Chad Schubert 4-9, Jermiah Hudgen 2-9, Ryan Roehling 1-(-8);

Passing -- FC: Shaffer 4-6-59-0-0, Jaxson Pipes 0-1-0-0-0; B: Roehling 9-21-128-1-1;

Receiving -- FC: Thomas 1-27, Jendrusch 2-26, Pipes 1-6; B: Tanner Gore 5-73-1, Carson Lauter 2-33, Hudgen 1-20, Schubert 1-2;

