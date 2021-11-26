Falls City 50, Eldorado 26
|Falls City
|21
|14
|7
|8
|--
|50
|Eldorado
|6
|12
|8
|0
|--
|26
First quarter
FC: Luke Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 7:03
FC: Shaffer 13 run (Shaffer kick), 4:10
FC: Jaxson Pipes 56 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick), 1:59
EL: Santiago Hernandez 86 pass from Korbin Covarrubiaz (pass failed), 1:33
Second quarter
FC: Cole Thomas 16 run (Shaffer kick), 8:44
EL: Nino Tambunga 75 pass from Covarrubiaz (pass failed), 8:24
FC: Thomas 24 run (Shaffer kick), 4:05
EL: Damian Romo 3 pass from Covarrubiaz (pass failed), 1:14
Third quarter
FC: Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 6:15
EL: Hernandez 75 pass from Covarrubiaz (Covarrubiaz run), 6:02
Fourth quarter
FC: Shaffer 7 run (Shaffer run), 11:08
Team stats
|Falls City
|Eldorado
|First downs
|26
|6
|Yards rushing
|70-453
|9-5
|Yards passing
|72
|348
|Passes
|2-4-1-0
|11-16-4-2
|Punts
|34
|28
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 1-14, Cole Thomas 29-185-2, Luke Shaffer 18-120-2, Cody Arrisola 4-8, Grant Jendrusch 18-126; Eldorado: Korbin Covarrubiaz 5-6, Santiago Hernandez 3-0, Cooper Meador 1-(-1).
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 2-4-72-1-0; Eldorado: Covarrubiaz 11-16-348-4-2.
Receiving -- Falls City: Pipes 1-56-1, Arrisola 1-16; Eldorado: Nino Tambunga 5-145-1, Damian Romo 3-10-1, Hernandez 2-161-2.
