Falls City 36, Flatonia 0

Flatonia  0  0   -- 0                     
Falls City  7 10 13  -- 36                     

First quarter

FC: Cole Thomas 8 run (Luke Shaffer kick)

Second quarter

FC: Thomas run (Shaffer kick) 

FC: Shaffer 34 field goal

Third quarter

FC: Shaffer 2 run (Shaffer kick)

FC: Cody Arrisola 35 interception return (Shaffer kick)

Fourth quarter

FC: Arrisola run (kneel)

Team stats

 Falls City Flatonia  
  First downs 11 10
  Yards rushing 42-230  23-43
  Yards passing 28  117
  Passes 2-8-0-2 14-32-0-1
  Punts  N/A N/A
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  3-25 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 3-49, Cody Cochran 2-1, Jacob Swierc 2-10, Cole Thomas 12-43-2, Luke Shaffer 12-48-1, Garrett Rivas 1-0, Cody Arrisola 6-68-1, Grant Jendrusch 4-11; Flatonia: Aiden Gonzales 7-14, Larry Perez 4-9, Keyshaun Green 3-7, Dayton Cliffe 6-(-3), Alex Hernandez 1-(-4), Team 2-20.

Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 2-8-28-0-2; Flatonia: Cliffe 13-31-113-0-1, Team 1-1-4-0-0.

Receiving -- Falls City: Thomas 1-5, Arrisola 1-23; Flatonia: Green 6-72, Gonzales 4-20, Angel Netro 1-12, Holden Kloesel 1-6, Hernandez 1-3, Team 1-4.

