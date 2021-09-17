Falls City 36, Flatonia 0
|Flatonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Falls City
|7
|10
|13
|6
|--
|36
First quarter
FC: Cole Thomas 8 run (Luke Shaffer kick)
Second quarter
FC: Thomas run (Shaffer kick)
FC: Shaffer 34 field goal
Third quarter
FC: Shaffer 2 run (Shaffer kick)
FC: Cody Arrisola 35 interception return (Shaffer kick)
Fourth quarter
FC: Arrisola run (kneel)
Team stats
|Falls City
|Flatonia
|First downs
|11
|10
|Yards rushing
|42-230
|23-43
|Yards passing
|28
|117
|Passes
|2-8-0-2
|14-32-0-1
|Punts
|N/A
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-25
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 3-49, Cody Cochran 2-1, Jacob Swierc 2-10, Cole Thomas 12-43-2, Luke Shaffer 12-48-1, Garrett Rivas 1-0, Cody Arrisola 6-68-1, Grant Jendrusch 4-11; Flatonia: Aiden Gonzales 7-14, Larry Perez 4-9, Keyshaun Green 3-7, Dayton Cliffe 6-(-3), Alex Hernandez 1-(-4), Team 2-20.
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 2-8-28-0-2; Flatonia: Cliffe 13-31-113-0-1, Team 1-1-4-0-0.
Receiving -- Falls City: Thomas 1-5, Arrisola 1-23; Flatonia: Green 6-72, Gonzales 4-20, Angel Netro 1-12, Holden Kloesel 1-6, Hernandez 1-3, Team 1-4.
