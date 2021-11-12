Falls City 48, La Pryor 0
|La Pryor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Falls City
|28
|14
|6
|0
|--
|48
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 2-28-1, Hunter Crawford 5-46-1, Luke Riojas 3-68-1, Luke Shaffer 3-2, Trey Semlinger 4-22, Elisha Ermis 2-20, Brady Lake 3-8, Lukas Wiatrek 2-8, Cody Arrisola 7-40-2, Grant Jendrusch 1-2; La Pryor: Luis Uballe 4-0, Jeffrey Patino 11-31, Arturo Gonzalez 15-51.
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 1-3-25-0-0; La Pryor: Uballe 0-2-0-0-1.
Receiving -- Falls City: Arrisola 1-25.
