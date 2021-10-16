Falls City 42, Louise 0
|Falls City
|14
|28
|0
|0
|--
|42
|Louise
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
FC: Luke Shaffer blocked punt recovery (Shaffer kick)
FC: Jaxson Pipes 83 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)
Second quarter
FC: Cody Arrisola 1 run (Shaffer kick)
FC: Cole Thomas 40 run (Shaffer kick)
FC: Grant Jendrusch 33 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)
FC: Thomas 23 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)
Team stats
|Falls City
|Louise
|First downs
|14
|8
|Yards rushing
|22-205
|33-148
|Yards passing
|185
|0
|Passes
|6-9-3-0
|0-5-0-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|0-0
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Braydon Scott 7-35, Jaxson Pipes 1-13, Hunter Crawford 2-4, Cody Cochran 2-39, Jacob Swierc 2-14, Cole Thomas 3-73-1, Luke Shaffer 1-14-1, Cody Arrisola 1-1-1, Grant Jendrusch 2-10, Sheldon Wolf 1-2
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 6-9-185-3-0.
Receiving -- Falls City: Pipes 1-83-1, Wesley Molina 1-7, Thomas 1-23-1, Jendrusch 3-72-1.
