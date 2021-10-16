Falls City 42, Louise 0

Falls City 14 28 0  0   -- 42                     
Louise  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

FC: Luke Shaffer blocked punt recovery (Shaffer kick)

FC: Jaxson Pipes 83 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)

Second quarter

FC: Cody Arrisola 1 run (Shaffer kick)

FC: Cole Thomas 40 run (Shaffer kick)

FC: Grant Jendrusch 33 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)

FC: Thomas 23 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick)

Team stats

 Falls City Louise  
  First downs 14 8
  Yards rushing 22-205  33-148
  Yards passing 185  0
  Passes 6-9-3-0 0-5-0-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  0-0 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Falls City: Braydon Scott 7-35, Jaxson Pipes 1-13, Hunter Crawford 2-4, Cody Cochran 2-39, Jacob Swierc 2-14, Cole Thomas 3-73-1, Luke Shaffer 1-14-1, Cody Arrisola 1-1-1, Grant Jendrusch 2-10, Sheldon Wolf 1-2

Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 6-9-185-3-0.

Receiving -- Falls City: Pipes 1-83-1, Wesley Molina 1-7, Thomas 1-23-1, Jendrusch 3-72-1.

