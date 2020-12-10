Mart 48, Falls City 21
First quarter
M: Rodrell Freeman 1 run, (kick failed), 6:09
M: Freeman 71 pass to De'Travion Medlock, (Armando Chavez kick), 2:36
Second quarter
M: Freeman 34 pass to Medlock, (Chavez kick), 10:16
FC: Grant Jendrusch 1 run, (Luke Shaffer kick), 2:15
M: Dominic Medlock 13 run, (Chavez kick) :15
Third quarter
M: Freeman 2 run, (Chavez kick), 7:10
FC: Jendrusch 1 run, (Shaffer kick), 2:08
Fourth quarter
M: Freeman 21 pass to Medlock, (Chavez kick), 11:08
FC: Shaffer 18 pass to Wesley Molina, (Shaffer kick), 6:20
M: Freeman 3 run, (Chavez kick) 1:07
Team stats
|Falls City
|Mart
|First downs
|9
|15
|Yards rushing
|41-123
|35-228
|Yards passing
|151
|173
|Passes
|6-11-1-0
|7-8-3-0
|Punts
|1.58
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-15
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Falls City: Cole Thomas, 15-43, Cody Arrisola, 3-8, Grant Jendrusch, 12-33, Luke Shaffer, 11-39; Mart: Rodrell Freeman, 22-136, Klyderion Campbell 9-71, Dominic Medlock, 2-11;
Passing — Falls City: Shaffer, 6-11-151-1-0; Mart: Freeman, 7-8-173-3-0;
Receiving — Falls City: Jendrusch, 3-60, Wesley Molina, 2-46, Darren Lopez, 1-35; Mart: De'Travion Medlock, 5-156, Dominic Medlock, 1-17, Da'Marion Medlock, 1-34;
