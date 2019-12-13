Football stats

Mart 28, Falls City 8

Mart61660 -- 28                    
Falls City 0008 -- 8                    

First Quarter

M-Roddrell Freeman 12 run (kick blocked), 4:23

Second Quarter

M-Dillon Lundy 5 run (Freeman run), 9:00

M-DaMarion Medlock 39 pass from Kyler Martin (Freeman run), 1:04

Third Quarter

M-Klyderion Campbell 57 run (run failed), 6:09

Fourth Quarter

FC-Brady Lyssy 4 run (Lyssy run), 5:27

 

Team stats

 Falls City Mart
  First downs 13 21
  Yards rushing 45-147  43-281
  Yards passing 26  91
  Passes
 4-9-2
 6-7-0
  Punts  1-32 1-35
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  1-0
  Penalty-yards  2-30 5-31

Individual Statistics

Rushing - Mart, Roddrell Freeman 20-103; Klyderion Campbell 7-97; Keishan Clater 6-59; Kyler Martin 8-16; Dillon Lundy 2-6. Falls City, Brady Lyssy 34-101; Grant Jendrusch 11-46.

Passing - Mart, Martin 6-7-0 91. Falls City, Jaxson Pipes 2-4-0 27; Lyssy 2-5-2 (-1).

Receiving - Mart, Campbell 3-18; DaMarion Medlock 2-68; Da’Traevion Medlock 1-5. FallsCity, Adam Lyssy 1-28; Darren Lopez 1-2, Carson Dziuk 1-(-1); Jendrusch 1-(-3).

 

