Mart 28, Falls City 8
|Mart
|6
|16
|6
|0
|--
|28
|Falls City
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
First Quarter
M-Roddrell Freeman 12 run (kick blocked), 4:23
Second Quarter
M-Dillon Lundy 5 run (Freeman run), 9:00
M-DaMarion Medlock 39 pass from Kyler Martin (Freeman run), 1:04
Third Quarter
M-Klyderion Campbell 57 run (run failed), 6:09
Fourth Quarter
FC-Brady Lyssy 4 run (Lyssy run), 5:27
Team stats
|Falls City
|Mart
|First downs
|13
|21
|Yards rushing
|45-147
|43-281
|Yards passing
|26
|91
|Passes
|6-7-0
|Punts
|1-32
|1-35
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-30
|5-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing - Mart, Roddrell Freeman 20-103; Klyderion Campbell 7-97; Keishan Clater 6-59; Kyler Martin 8-16; Dillon Lundy 2-6. Falls City, Brady Lyssy 34-101; Grant Jendrusch 11-46.
Passing - Mart, Martin 6-7-0 91. Falls City, Jaxson Pipes 2-4-0 27; Lyssy 2-5-2 (-1).
Receiving - Mart, Campbell 3-18; DaMarion Medlock 2-68; Da’Traevion Medlock 1-5. FallsCity, Adam Lyssy 1-28; Darren Lopez 1-2, Carson Dziuk 1-(-1); Jendrusch 1-(-3).
