Falls City 24, Mart 20
|Mart
|7
|3
|3
|7
|--
|20
|Falls City
|0
|3
|7
|14
|--
|24
First quarter
M: Trey Powell 46 pass to Brandon Lundy (Armando Chavez kick), 4:04
Second quarter
F: Luke Shaffer 27 FG, 11:10
M: Chavez 24 FG, 0:43
Third quarter
F: Grant Jendrusch 3 run (Shaffer kick), 5:46
M: Chavez 40 FG, 1:53
Fourth quarter
M: Powell 8 pass to Klyderion Campbell (Chavez kick), 11:48
F: Shaffer 14 run (Shaffer kick), 10:30
F: Shaffer 17 pass to Jendrusch (Shaffer kick), 0:39
Team stats
|Mart
|Falls City
|First downs
|16
|17
|Yards rushing
|31-82
|55-297
|Yards passing
|210
|53
|Passes
|20-32-2-1
|2-5-1-0
|Punts
| 41.3
|35.5
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
| 4-20
|1-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- M: Neven Hickman 18-38, Klyderion Campbell 4-24, Trey Powell 9-20; F: Jaxson Pipes 5-96, Luke Shaffer 23-85-1, Cole Thomas 16-69, Grant Jendrusch 8-43-1, Wesley Molina 1-2, Cody Arrisola 2-2;
Passing -- M: Powell 20-32-210-2-1, Campbell 0-1-0-0-0; F: Shaffer 2-5-53-1-0;
Receiving -- M: Campbell 10-93-1; Brandon Lundy 3-57-1, Wesley Carroll 5-48, Jonah Ross 1-6, Da'marion Medlock 1-6; F: Pipes 1-36, Jendrusch 1-17-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.