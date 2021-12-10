Falls City 24, Mart 20

Mart  3  7   -- 20                     
Falls City  0 14  -- 24                     

First quarter

M: Trey Powell 46 pass to Brandon Lundy (Armando Chavez kick), 4:04

Second quarter

F: Luke Shaffer 27 FG, 11:10

M: Chavez 24 FG, 0:43

Third quarter

F: Grant Jendrusch 3 run (Shaffer kick), 5:46

M: Chavez 40 FG, 1:53

Fourth quarter

M: Powell 8 pass to Klyderion Campbell (Chavez kick), 11:48

F: Shaffer 14 run (Shaffer kick), 10:30

F: Shaffer 17 pass to Jendrusch (Shaffer kick), 0:39

Team stats

 Mart Falls City  
  First downs 1617 
  Yards rushing 31-82 55-297
  Yards passing 210  53
  Passes 20-32-2-1 2-5-1-0
  Punts  41.3
 35.5
  Fumbles-lost  1-1
  3-2
  Penalty-yards  4-20
 1-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- M: Neven Hickman 18-38, Klyderion Campbell 4-24, Trey Powell 9-20; F: Jaxson Pipes 5-96, Luke Shaffer 23-85-1, Cole Thomas 16-69, Grant Jendrusch 8-43-1, Wesley Molina 1-2, Cody Arrisola 2-2;

Passing -- M: Powell 20-32-210-2-1, Campbell 0-1-0-0-0; F: Shaffer 2-5-53-1-0;

Receiving -- M: Campbell 10-93-1; Brandon Lundy 3-57-1, Wesley Carroll 5-48, Jonah Ross 1-6, Da'marion Medlock 1-6; F: Pipes 1-36, Jendrusch 1-17-1;

