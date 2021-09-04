Poth 17, Falls City 14
|Falls City
|7
|0
|0
|10
|--
|17
|Poth
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
Falls City: Grant Jendrusch 1 run (Luke Shaffer kick), 4:43
Poth: Zane Raabe 77 pass to Kaleb Rogers (Seth Drzymala kick), 3:59
Fourth quarter
P: Drzymala 20 field goal, 9:08
P: Raabe 3 run (Drzymala kick), 1:59
FC: Shaffer 15 pass to Cody Arrisola (Shaffer kick), 0:12
Team stats
|visiting team
|home team
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|xx-xxx
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|xxx
|xxx
|Passes
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|x-x
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Cole Thomas 14-74, Luke Shaffer 8-21, Elisha Ermis 5-21, Grant Jendrusch 4-18-1, Cody Arrisola 1-8, Jaxson Pipes 2-2.
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 5-14-65-1-1.
Receiving -- Falls City: Arrisola 4-57-1, Wesley Molina 1-8.
