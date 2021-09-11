Falls City 34, Stockdale 12
|Falls City
|7
|7
|7
|13
|--
|34
|Stockdale
|0
|6
|6
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
FC: Grant Jendrusch 1 run (Luke Shaffer kick), 7:18
Second quarter
FC: Shaffer 6 run (Shaffer kick), 11:56
S: touchdown pass (run failed), 5:18
Third quarter
FC: Jendrusch 1 run (Shaffer kick), 6:29
S: 60 pass (run failed), 5:39
Fourth quarter
S: Jendrusch 28 run (Shaffer kick), 5:30
S: Jendrusch 1 run (knee), 0:42
Team stats
|visiting team
|home team
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|xx-xxx
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|xxx
|xxx
|Passes
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|x-x
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 1-13, Cole Thomas 15-112, Luke Shaffer 13-48-1, Cody Arrisola 12-60, Grant Jendrusch 11-69-4.
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 9-17-106-0-0.
Receiving -- Falls City: Wesley Molina 3-43, Thomas 2-24, Arrisola 4-39.
