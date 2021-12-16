Stratford 39, Falls City 27

Statford  14 12  -- 39                     
Falls City  14  -- 27                     

First quarter

FC: Jaxson Pipes 27 pass from Luke Shaffer (Shaffer kick), 4:58

S: Zane Burr 3 run (Andre Duran kick), 2:01

FC: Pipes 85 kickoff return (Shaffer kick), 1:49

Second quarter

S: Burr 3 run (kick failed), 2:16

FC: Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 0:06

Third quarter

S: Mauricio Duran 5 run (run failed), 8:35

S: Cody Rinne 1 run (Dru Jones pass from Rinne), 2:25

Fourth quarter

FC: Grant Jendrusch 52 pass from Shaffer (kick blocked), 11:48

S: Jones 14 pass from Rinne (kick failed), 6:36

S: Jones 32 pass from Rinne (run failed), 1:24

Team stats

 Stratford Falls City  
  First downs 24 10
  Yards rushing 56-224  25-25
  Yards passing 282  201
  Passes 14-17-2-0 7-13-2-1
  Punts  35 44.5
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  4-1
  Penalty-yards  2-20 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Stratford: Dru Jones 14-87, Cody Rinne 21-70-1, Zane Burr 15-56-2, Mauricio Duran 4-13-1, Team 2-(-2); Falls City: Luke Shaffer 9-14-1, Cole Thomas 7-6, Grant Jendrusch 6-4, Jaxson Pipes 1-2, Cody Arrisola 2-(-1).

Passing -- Stratford: Rinne 14-17-282-2-0; Falls City: Shaffer 7-13-201-2-1.

Receiving -- Stratford: Jones 9-205-2, Luke Braden 3-47, Mauricio Duran 1-21, Anastacio Ibarra 1-9; Falls City: Jendrusch 3-90-1, Pipes 2-79-1, Arrisola 2-32.

