Stratford 39, Falls City 27
|Statford
|7
|6
|14
|12
|--
|39
|Falls City
|14
|7
|0
|6
|--
|27
First quarter
FC: Jaxson Pipes 27 pass from Luke Shaffer (Shaffer kick), 4:58
S: Zane Burr 3 run (Andre Duran kick), 2:01
FC: Pipes 85 kickoff return (Shaffer kick), 1:49
Second quarter
S: Burr 3 run (kick failed), 2:16
FC: Shaffer 1 run (Shaffer kick), 0:06
Third quarter
S: Mauricio Duran 5 run (run failed), 8:35
S: Cody Rinne 1 run (Dru Jones pass from Rinne), 2:25
Fourth quarter
FC: Grant Jendrusch 52 pass from Shaffer (kick blocked), 11:48
S: Jones 14 pass from Rinne (kick failed), 6:36
S: Jones 32 pass from Rinne (run failed), 1:24
Team stats
|Stratford
|Falls City
|First downs
|24
|10
|Yards rushing
|56-224
|25-25
|Yards passing
|282
|201
|Passes
|14-17-2-0
|7-13-2-1
|Punts
|35
|44.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Stratford: Dru Jones 14-87, Cody Rinne 21-70-1, Zane Burr 15-56-2, Mauricio Duran 4-13-1, Team 2-(-2); Falls City: Luke Shaffer 9-14-1, Cole Thomas 7-6, Grant Jendrusch 6-4, Jaxson Pipes 1-2, Cody Arrisola 2-(-1).
Passing -- Stratford: Rinne 14-17-282-2-0; Falls City: Shaffer 7-13-201-2-1.
Receiving -- Stratford: Jones 9-205-2, Luke Braden 3-47, Mauricio Duran 1-21, Anastacio Ibarra 1-9; Falls City: Jendrusch 3-90-1, Pipes 2-79-1, Arrisola 2-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.