Falls City 27, Three Rivers Bulldogs
|Three Rivers
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
|Falls City
|20
|0
|7
|0
|--
|27
Team stats
|Three Rivers
|Falls City
|First downs
|N/A
|N/A
|Yards rushing
|20-124
|43-376
|Yards passing
|98
|0
|Passes
|5-19-1-0
|0-8-0-0
|Punts
|38.7
|43
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|N/A
|N/A
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Jaxson Pipes 1-9, Cole Thomas 8-77, Luke Shaffer 13-94, TD, Elisha Ermis 1-17, Cody Arrisola 6-122, Grant Jendrusch 14-57, 3 TDs; Three Rivers: Caden Soliz 10-86, TD, Zachary Davis 2-(-5), Rigoverto Sanchez 6-23, Ezra Asevedo 2-20.
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer 0-8-0-0-0; Three Rivers: Soliz 5-19-98-1-0.
Receiving -- Three Rivers: Derek Lancaster 2-44, TD, Jacob Amaro 3-54.
