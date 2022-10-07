Falls City 48, Yorktown 20
|Falls City
|14
|6
|20
|8
|--
|48
|home team
|14
|0
|0
|6
|--
|20
First quarter
Y: Andres Archuleta 56 pass from Cade Martin (Archuleta kick good) 11:48
FC: Hunter Crawford 66 pass from Braylon Johnson (Trey Semlinger 2pt conversion good) 10:15
FC: Johnson 15 run (2pt conversion failed) 1:54
Y: Martin 10 run (Archuleta kick good) 0:39
Second quarter
FC: Semlinger 4 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:38
Third quarter
FC: Johnson 6 run (2pt conversion failed) 11:37
FC: Semlinger 3 run (2pt conversion failed) 7:45
FC: Crawford 45 run (Johnson 2pt conversion food) 2:11
Fourth quarter
Y: Martin 24 run (kick failed) 9:25
FC: Elisha Ermis 19 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:40
FC: Safety 3:58
Team stats
|Falls City
|Yorktown
|First downs
|23
|7
|Yards rushing
|55-415
|23-79
|Yards passing
|124
|95
|Passes
|7-11-1
|2-18-0
|Punts
|2-45
|7-38
|Fumbles-lost
|5-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|18-153
|9-72
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Martin 7-55-2; Falls City: Johnson 22-142-2;
Passing -- Yorktown: Martin 2-18-95-1-0; Falls City: Johnson 7-11-124-1-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Archuleta 1-56-1; Falls City: Crawford 3-94-1;