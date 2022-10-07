Falls City 48, Yorktown 20

Falls City146208 -- 48                    
home team 14006 -- 20                     

First quarter

Y: Andres Archuleta 56 pass from Cade Martin (Archuleta kick good) 11:48

FC: Hunter Crawford 66 pass from Braylon Johnson (Trey Semlinger 2pt conversion good) 10:15

FC: Johnson 15 run (2pt conversion failed) 1:54

Y: Martin 10 run (Archuleta kick good) 0:39

Second quarter

FC: Semlinger 4 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:38

Third quarter

FC: Johnson 6 run (2pt conversion failed) 11:37

FC: Semlinger 3 run (2pt conversion failed) 7:45

FC: Crawford 45 run (Johnson 2pt conversion food) 2:11

Fourth quarter

Y: Martin 24 run (kick failed) 9:25

FC: Elisha Ermis 19 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:40

FC: Safety 3:58

Team stats

 Falls City Yorktown
  First downs 23 7
  Yards rushing 55-415 23-79
  Yards passing 124 95
  Passes 7-11-1 2-18-0
  Punts 2-45 7-38
  Fumbles-lost 5-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards 18-153 9-72

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Martin 7-55-2; Falls City: Johnson 22-142-2;

Passing -- Yorktown: Martin 2-18-95-1-0; Falls City: Johnson 7-11-124-1-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Archuleta 1-56-1; Falls City: Crawford 3-94-1;

