Sacred Heart 47, First Baptist 20
|visiting team
|6
|6
|0
|8
|--
|xx
|home team
|7
|20
|6
|14
|--
|xx
First quarter
SH: Lane Leopold 2 run (Josh Steffek kick) 7:16
FBA: Christian Curry 72 pass from Josue Prreza (run failed) 5:03
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 3 run (run failed)10:19
FBA: Preza 2 run (run failed) 6:03
SH: Leopold 31 run (Steffek kick) 4:16
SH: Leopold 3 run (Steffek kick) 0:10
Third quarter
SH: Will Harper 2 run (kick blocked) 3:21
Fourth quarter
SH: Matt Roznovsky 1 run (Steffek kick) 5:35
FBA: BJ Higgins 63 pass from BJ Higgins (Higgins pass to Preza) 5:13
SH: Will Harper 38 run (Steffek kick) 2:22
Team stats
|First Baptist
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|14
|23
|Yards rushing
|17-23
|60-369
|Yards passing
|251
|16
|Passes
|13-23-1
|1-2-0
|Punts
|0
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 28-209, Will Harper 17-99, Austin Kutac 10-54, Matt Roznovsky 4-4; First Baptist: Preza 8-21, D. Cooley 1-7
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 1-2-0 16; First Baptist: Higgins 5-9-0 117, Preza 8-14 134.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 1-16; First Baptist: C. Curry 9-137, Levells 3-41, D. Cooley 2-73
