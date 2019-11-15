Sacred Heart 47, First Baptist 20

visiting team  0  8   -- xx                     
home team  7 20  614  -- xx                     

First quarter

SH: Lane Leopold 2 run (Josh Steffek kick) 7:16

FBA: Christian Curry 72 pass from Josue Prreza (run failed) 5:03

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 3 run (run failed)10:19

FBA: Preza 2 run (run failed) 6:03

SH: Leopold 31 run (Steffek kick) 4:16

SH: Leopold 3 run (Steffek kick) 0:10

Third quarter

SH: Will Harper 2 run (kick blocked) 3:21

Fourth quarter

SH: Matt Roznovsky 1 run (Steffek kick) 5:35

FBA: BJ Higgins 63 pass from BJ Higgins (Higgins pass to Preza) 5:13

SH: Will Harper 38 run (Steffek kick) 2:22

Team stats

 First Baptist Sacred Heart  
  First downs 14 23
  Yards rushing 17-23 60-369
  Yards passing 251  16
  Passes 13-23-1 1-2-0
  Punts  00
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards 4-40 5-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 28-209, Will Harper 17-99, Austin Kutac 10-54, Matt Roznovsky 4-4; First Baptist: Preza 8-21, D. Cooley 1-7

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 1-2-0 16; First Baptist: Higgins 5-9-0 117, Preza 8-14 134.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 1-16; First Baptist: C. Curry 9-137, Levells 3-41, D. Cooley 2-73

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.