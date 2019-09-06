Flatonia 33, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7
|Flatonia
|7
|12
|14
|0
|--
|33
|Sacred Heart
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 21 run, Nolan Steffek kick good, 4:47
F: Juan Netro 6 run, Netro kick good, 0:55
Second quarter
F: Dakory Willis 8 run, kick failed, 9:23
F: Ricardo Olivares 38 fumble recovery, run failed, 9:09
Third quarter
F: Netro 3 run, Netro run, 10:03
F: Olivares 51 pass from Netro, run failed, 2:39
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|12
|12
|Yards rushing
|21-167
|21-117
|Yards passing
|57
|27
|Passes
|1-4-0
|Punts
|0
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-23
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Willis 11-113, Chris Johnston 4-48, Netro 6-26; Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-40, Lane Leopold 14-39, Trenton Kraatz 6-22, Korbin Koehne 6-16, Cole Bohuslav 1-3
Passing -- Flatonia: Netro 2-3-57-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 1-3-27-0, Kraatz 0-2-0-0
Receiving -- Flatonia: Olivares 2-57; Sacred Heart: Will Harper 1-27
