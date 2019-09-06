Football stats

Flatonia 33, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7

Flatonia712140 -- 33                    
Sacred Heart7000 -- 7                    

First quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 21 run, Nolan Steffek kick good, 4:47

F: Juan Netro 6 run, Netro kick good, 0:55

Second quarter

F: Dakory Willis 8 run, kick failed, 9:23

F: Ricardo Olivares 38 fumble recovery, run failed, 9:09

Third quarter

F: Netro 3 run, Netro run, 10:03

F: Olivares 51 pass from Netro, run failed, 2:39

Team stats

 Flatonia Sacred Heart
  First downs 12 12
  Yards rushing 21-167  21-117
  Yards passing 57  27
  Passes
 2-3-0
 1-4-0
  Punts  0 0
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-23 2-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Willis 11-113, Chris Johnston 4-48, Netro 6-26; Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-40, Lane Leopold 14-39, Trenton Kraatz 6-22, Korbin Koehne 6-16, Cole Bohuslav 1-3

Passing --  Flatonia: Netro 2-3-57-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 1-3-27-0, Kraatz 0-2-0-0

Receiving --  Flatonia: Olivares 2-57; Sacred Heart: Will Harper 1-27

