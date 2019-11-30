Bremond 41, Flatonia 35

Bremond0714146--41                   
Flatonia 146870--35                   

First quarter

Flatonia: Reese Ramirez fumble recovery, (Juan Netro kick), 9:33

Flatonia: Juan Netro 40 pass to Ricardo Olivares (Netro kick) 3:20

Second quarter

Bremond: Seth Kasowski 10 run, (Javier Roson kick), 6:18

Flatonia: Chris Johnston 49 run, 3:31

Third quarter

Bremond: J.T Anthony 39 run (Roson kick) 7:47

Bremond: J.T. Anthony 39 run ( Roson kick) 2:13

Fourth quarter

Flatonia: Chris Johnston 57 run (Netro kick)

Bremond: J.T Anthony 9 run, (Roson kick), 7:2

Flatonia: Erek Herrera 32 run (Netro kick) 5:02

Bremond: Anthony 1 run (Roson kick) :32

OT

Bremond: Anthony 20 run

Team stats

 BremondFlatonia
  First downs 27 14
  Yards rushing 50-273  35-283
  Yards passing 123  113
  Passes 15-22-0-0 7-13-1-1
  Punts  1.34 3.94
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  3-2
  Penalty-yards  7-55 11-87

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Juan Netro 9-40; Chris Johnston 11-158; DaKorey Willis 13-48; Erik Hererra 2-37. 

Passing -- Flatonia: Juan Netro 7-12-1.

Receiving -- Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 3-66; Erek Herrera 1-27; Holden Kloesel 1-6; Dakorey Willis 1-12; Chris Johnston 1-2.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.