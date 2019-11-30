Bremond 41, Flatonia 35
|Bremond
|0
|7
|14
|14
|6
|--
|41
|Flatonia
|14
|6
|8
|7
|0
|--
|35
First quarter
Flatonia: Reese Ramirez fumble recovery, (Juan Netro kick), 9:33
Flatonia: Juan Netro 40 pass to Ricardo Olivares (Netro kick) 3:20
Second quarter
Bremond: Seth Kasowski 10 run, (Javier Roson kick), 6:18
Flatonia: Chris Johnston 49 run, 3:31
Third quarter
Bremond: J.T Anthony 39 run (Roson kick) 7:47
Bremond: J.T. Anthony 39 run ( Roson kick) 2:13
Fourth quarter
Flatonia: Chris Johnston 57 run (Netro kick)
Bremond: J.T Anthony 9 run, (Roson kick), 7:2
Flatonia: Erek Herrera 32 run (Netro kick) 5:02
Bremond: Anthony 1 run (Roson kick) :32
OT
Bremond: Anthony 20 run
Team stats
|Bremond
|Flatonia
|First downs
|27
|14
|Yards rushing
|50-273
|35-283
|Yards passing
|123
|113
|Passes
|15-22-0-0
|7-13-1-1
|Punts
|1.34
|3.94
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-55
|11-87
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Juan Netro 9-40; Chris Johnston 11-158; DaKorey Willis 13-48; Erik Hererra 2-37.
Passing -- Flatonia: Juan Netro 7-12-1.
Receiving -- Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 3-66; Erek Herrera 1-27; Holden Kloesel 1-6; Dakorey Willis 1-12; Chris Johnston 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.