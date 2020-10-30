Ganado 28, Flatonia 10

Ganado0021   -- 28                     
Flatonia 0307 -- 10s                    

Second quarter

F: Joaquin Vazquez 21 FG 0:01

Third quarter

G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9 run (Giovanny Avalos kick good) 4:10

Fourth quarter

G: Logan Riojas 5 pass (Avalos kick good) 11:49

G: Bures-Guerrero 27 run (Avalos kick good) 7:22

G:  Corbin Teague 3 run (Avalos kick good) 4:05

F: Holden Kloesel 16 pass (Vazquez kick good) 0:15

Team stats

 FlatoniaGanado
  First downs 7 15
  Yards rushing 30-95  41-273
  Yards passing 93  28
  Passes 10-24-1 8-13-0
  Punts  5-182
 3-104
  Fumbles-lost  2-2 1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-20 4-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 29-203-2, Riley Hurt 2-2, Lane Benavides 1-(-4), Manny Calderon 2-41, Teague 7-28-1; Flatonia: Chris Johnston 14-68, Dayton Cliffe 8-1, Aiden Gonzales 8-26;

Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 8-13-28-1-0; Flatonia: Cliffe 10-24-93-1-1;

Receiving -- Ganado: Hurt 3-4, Riojas 1-5-1, Josiah Sterling 1-7, Noah Thedford 3-12; Flatonia: Kloesel 3-24-1, Fidel Venegas 3-45, Johnston 4-24;

