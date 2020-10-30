Ganado 28, Flatonia 10
|Ganado
|0
|0
|7
|21
|--
|28
|Flatonia
|0
|3
|0
|7
|--
|10s
Second quarter
F: Joaquin Vazquez 21 FG 0:01
Third quarter
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9 run (Giovanny Avalos kick good) 4:10
Fourth quarter
G: Logan Riojas 5 pass (Avalos kick good) 11:49
G: Bures-Guerrero 27 run (Avalos kick good) 7:22
G: Corbin Teague 3 run (Avalos kick good) 4:05
F: Holden Kloesel 16 pass (Vazquez kick good) 0:15
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Ganado
|First downs
|7
|15
|Yards rushing
|30-95
|41-273
|Yards passing
|93
|28
|Passes
|10-24-1
|8-13-0
|Punts
| 5-182
|3-104
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|4-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 29-203-2, Riley Hurt 2-2, Lane Benavides 1-(-4), Manny Calderon 2-41, Teague 7-28-1; Flatonia: Chris Johnston 14-68, Dayton Cliffe 8-1, Aiden Gonzales 8-26;
Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 8-13-28-1-0; Flatonia: Cliffe 10-24-93-1-1;
Receiving -- Ganado: Hurt 3-4, Riojas 1-5-1, Josiah Sterling 1-7, Noah Thedford 3-12; Flatonia: Kloesel 3-24-1, Fidel Venegas 3-45, Johnston 4-24;
