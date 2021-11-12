Flatonia 27, Johnson City 19 (OT)

Flatonia  90 8 --  27                   
Johnson City  0 13 0 -- 19                    

First quarter

F: Fidel Venegas 9 run (Uriel Manzano kick)

Second quarter

F: Manzano 20 field goal

Third quarter

F: Venegas 3 run (Manzano kick)

JC: 1 run (kick failed)

F: Keyshaun Green 2-pt return

Fourth quarter

JC: 2 run (2pt failed)

JC: 12 pass (kick)

Overtime

F: Venegas 2 run (2pt conversion)

Team stats

 Flatonia Johnson City 
  First downs 12 16
  Yards rushing 33-211  36-117
  Yards passing 122  115
  Passes 7-11-0-0 16-27-1-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-27 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 18-156-2, Aiden Gonzales 3-15, Dayton Cliffe 3-6, Jaidyn Guyton 1-4, Alex Hernandez 2-1, Keyshaun Green 1-1, Team 5-28.

Passing -- Flatonia: Venegas 7-10-122-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Flatonia: Angel Netro 4-63, Hernandez 1-30, Gonzales 2-29.

