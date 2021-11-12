Flatonia 27, Johnson City 19 (OT)
|Flatonia
|7
|3
|9
|0
|8
|--
|27
|Johnson City
|0
|0
|6
|13
|0
|--
|19
First quarter
F: Fidel Venegas 9 run (Uriel Manzano kick)
Second quarter
F: Manzano 20 field goal
Third quarter
F: Venegas 3 run (Manzano kick)
JC: 1 run (kick failed)
F: Keyshaun Green 2-pt return
Fourth quarter
JC: 2 run (2pt failed)
JC: 12 pass (kick)
Overtime
F: Venegas 2 run (2pt conversion)
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Johnson City
|First downs
|12
|16
|Yards rushing
|33-211
|36-117
|Yards passing
|122
|115
|Passes
|7-11-0-0
|16-27-1-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-27
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 18-156-2, Aiden Gonzales 3-15, Dayton Cliffe 3-6, Jaidyn Guyton 1-4, Alex Hernandez 2-1, Keyshaun Green 1-1, Team 5-28.
Passing -- Flatonia: Venegas 7-10-122-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Flatonia: Angel Netro 4-63, Hernandez 1-30, Gonzales 2-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.