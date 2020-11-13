Flatonia 15, Ozona 6

Flatonia 8070 -- 15                    
Ozona0006 -- 6                    

First quarter

F: Blocked punt (2pt conversion Alex Hernandez) 0:56

Third quarter

F: Keyshaun Green 1 run (Joaquin Vasquez kick good) 7:58

Fourth quarter

O: 40 run (kick failed) 11:09

Team stats

 Ozona Flatonia  
  First downs 11 7
  Yards rushing 38-80 28-68
  Yards passing 89  61
  Passes 8-23-2 7-17-1
  Punts 2-56 4-152
  Fumbles-lost 4-1 2-1
  Penalty-yards 11-103 11-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Chris Johnston 16-52, Aiden Gonzales 1-(-1), Green 11-17-1;

Passing -- Flatonia: Green 7-17-61-0-1;

Receiving -- Flatonia: Gonzales 1-20, Hernandez 2-11, Holden Kloesel 1-5, Fidel Venegas 2-12, Johnston 1-13;

