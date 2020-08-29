Flatonia 27, Runge 6
|Flatonia
|7
|13
|7
|0
|--
|27
|Runge
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 12 run, (Vasquez kick), 09:23
Second quarter
Flatonia: Chris Johnston 15 run, (Vasquez kick), 11:54
Flatonia: Johnston 3 run, 1:31
Third quarter
Flatonia: Olivares 6 run, (Vasquez kick), 10:23
Runge: 85 interception return, 7:32
Team stats
|Runge
|Flatonia
|First downs
|3
|16
|Yards rushing
|26-22
|43-227
|Yards passing
|23
|30
|Passes
|4-8-0-2
|3-12-0-3
|Punts
|5.186
|2.39
|Fumbles-lost
|8-70
|5-50
|Penalty-yards
|8-70
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Izick Hernandez, 8-17, Chris Johnston, 13-95, Dayton Cliffe, 4-0, Ricardo Olivares 9-64, Jaidyn Guyton 3-16, Aiden Gonzales, 4-27, Alex Hernandez 2-8;
Passing -- Flatonia: Hernandez, 3-7-30-0-1, Dayton Cliffe, 0-5-0-0-2;
Receiving -- Flatonia: Holden Kloesel, 2-18, Alex Hernandez 1-12
