Schulenburg 21, Flatonia 18
|Schulenburg
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
|Flatonia
|6
|6
|0
|6
|--
|18
First quarter
S: Keisean Johnson 15 run, kick good, 8:19
F: Chris Johnston 44 run, kick failed, 0:00
Second quarter
S: Brett Janecek 1 run, kick good, 3:23
F: Johnston 5 run, 2pt conversion, 1:10
Third quarter
S: Jeremiah Houston 1 run, kick good, 3:26
Fourth quarter
F: Johnston 2 run, kick failed, 11:52
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|12
|15
|Yards rushing
|33-221
|47-242
|Yards passing
|71
|74
|Passes
|3-9-1
|5-5-0
|Punts
|2-38
|2-86
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Izick Hernandez 3-0, Johnston 17-163-3, Aiden Gonzales 3-(-1), Keyshawn Green 10-58; Schulenburg: Janecek 8-(-1)-1, Kenny King 4-36, Desmond Lewis 7-41, Houston 12-71-1, Johnson 12-80-1;
Passing -- Flatonia: Green 3-9-71-0-1; Schulenburg: Janecek 5-5-79-0-0
Receiving -- Flatonia: Holden Kloesel 1-3, Fidel Venegas 2-68; Schulenburg: Lewis 1-3, King 1-6, Johnson 1-6, Jayson Schaefer 1-6.
