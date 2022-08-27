Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0
|Flatonia
|0
|14
|14
|7
|--
|35
|Shiner St. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
Second quarter
F: Fidel Venegas 49 pass to Keyshaun Green (kick failed) 11:49
F: Venegas 10 pass to Reese Ramirez (Green 2pt conversion good) 2:20
Third quarter
F: Venegas 4 rush (Uriel Manzano kick good) 8:03
F: Green 16 rush (Manzano kick good) 0:00
Fourth quarter
F: Jaidyn Guyton 64 punt return (Manzano kick good) 10:37
Team stats
|Flatonia
|St. Paul
|First downs
|16
|10
|Yards rushing
|23-169
|42-103
|Yards passing
|175
|30
|Passes
|10-17-1
|3-8-0
|Punts
|0-0
|4-140
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|4-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Venegas 8-47-1, Green 2-56-1, Kenyon Guyton 2-14, Aaron Matura 1-19, Dayton Cliffe 4-6, Aiden Mulholland 1-8; St. Paul: Nate Boedeker 18-57, Sam Perez 8-32, Brayden Slaughter 4-16, Nathan Timmons 5-13, Zane Barta 2-9;
Passing -- Flatonia: Venegas 10-17-175-1-1; St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 3-8-30-0-0;
Receiving -- Flatonia: Green 3-92-1, J. Guyton 3-38, Ramirez 2-20-1, Cliffe 1-19, Beck Zimmerman 1-6; St. Paul: Trent Brown 2-17, Zeke Rodriguez 1-13;
