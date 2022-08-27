Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0

Flatonia014147 -- 35                    
Shiner St. Paul 0000 -- 0                    

Second quarter

F: Fidel Venegas 49 pass to Keyshaun Green (kick failed) 11:49

F: Venegas 10 pass to Reese Ramirez (Green 2pt conversion good) 2:20

Third quarter

F: Venegas 4 rush (Uriel Manzano kick good) 8:03

F: Green 16 rush (Manzano kick good) 0:00

Fourth quarter

F: Jaidyn Guyton 64 punt return (Manzano kick good) 10:37

Team stats

 Flatonia St. Paul
  First downs 16 10
  Yards rushing 23-169 42-103
  Yards passing 175  30
  Passes 10-17-1 3-8-0
  Punts  0-0 4-140
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  3-2
  Penalty-yards  2-10 4-22

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Venegas 8-47-1, Green 2-56-1, Kenyon Guyton 2-14, Aaron Matura 1-19, Dayton Cliffe 4-6, Aiden Mulholland 1-8; St. Paul: Nate Boedeker 18-57, Sam Perez 8-32, Brayden Slaughter 4-16, Nathan Timmons 5-13, Zane Barta 2-9;

Passing -- Flatonia: Venegas 10-17-175-1-1; St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 3-8-30-0-0;

Receiving -- Flatonia: Green 3-92-1, J. Guyton 3-38, Ramirez 2-20-1, Cliffe 1-19, Beck Zimmerman 1-6; St. Paul: Trent Brown 2-17, Zeke Rodriguez 1-13;

