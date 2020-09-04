Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6

Flatonia  06136 -- 25                    
Stockdale 0006 -- 6                    

Second quarter

F: Keyshawn Green 47 run, kick failed, 4:33

Third quarter

F: Ricardo Olivares 25 pass, 2pt conversion failed, 6:06

F: Chris Johnston 9 run, kick failed, 1:20

Fourth quarter

F: Johnston 38 run, 2pt conversion failed, 11:46

S: 4 run, 2pt conversion failed, 4:54

Team stats

 Flatonia Stockdale  
  First downs 4 12
  Yards rushing 26-185  50-162
  Yards passing 78  0
  Passes 7-11-0 0-8-1
  Punts  1-50 6-125
  Fumbles-lost  1-1
  2-0
  Penalty-yards  7-55
 2-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Flatonia: Izick Hernandez 2-19, Johnston 4-51-2, Dayton Cliffe 3-3, Olivares 3-17, Jaidyn Guyton 1-2, Aiden Gonzales 4-10, Alex Hernandez 2-4, Green 7-79-1

Passing -- Flatonia: Green 7-11-78-1-0

Receiving -- Flatonia: Olivares 3-39-1, Holden Kloesel 1-4, Johnston 2-14, Reese Ramirez 1-21

