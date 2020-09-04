Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6
|Flatonia
|0
|6
|13
|6
|--
|25
|Stockdale
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
Second quarter
F: Keyshawn Green 47 run, kick failed, 4:33
Third quarter
F: Ricardo Olivares 25 pass, 2pt conversion failed, 6:06
F: Chris Johnston 9 run, kick failed, 1:20
Fourth quarter
F: Johnston 38 run, 2pt conversion failed, 11:46
S: 4 run, 2pt conversion failed, 4:54
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Stockdale
|First downs
|4
|12
|Yards rushing
|26-185
|50-162
|Yards passing
|78
|0
|Passes
|7-11-0
|0-8-1
|Punts
|1-50
|6-125
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
| 7-55
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Izick Hernandez 2-19, Johnston 4-51-2, Dayton Cliffe 3-3, Olivares 3-17, Jaidyn Guyton 1-2, Aiden Gonzales 4-10, Alex Hernandez 2-4, Green 7-79-1
Passing -- Flatonia: Green 7-11-78-1-0
Receiving -- Flatonia: Olivares 3-39-1, Holden Kloesel 1-4, Johnston 2-14, Reese Ramirez 1-21
