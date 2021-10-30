Flatonia 46, Weimar 7
|Flatonia
|13
|8
|18
|7
|--
|47
|Weimar
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
F: Jaidyn Guyton 1- run (Joaquin Vazquez kick good)
F: Guyton 1 run (Vazquez kick good)
Second quarter
F: Dayton Cliffe 1 run (2pt conversion Cliffe good)
W: 4 yard pass (kick good)
Third quarter
F: Titan Targax 32 pass from Cliffe (kick failed)
F: Keyshaun Green 4 run (kick failed)
F: Cliffe 4 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
F: Guyton 63 run (Vazquez kick good)
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Weimar
|First downs
|17
|10
|Yards rushing
|29-190
|31-105
|Yards passing
|197
|69
|Passes
|13-18-0
|8-19-2
|Punts
|0
|1-0
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 5-3
|4-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: Guyton 7-130-3, Cliffe 9-36-2, Green 7-24-1, Enrique Delgado 2-13, Beck Zimmerman 1-1, C Janecka 3-(-14);
Passing -- Flatonia: Cliffe 13-18-197-1-0;
Receiving -- Flatonia: Targax 3-106-1, Green 5-70, Guyton 3-18, Angel Netro 2-3;
