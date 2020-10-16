Flatonia 42, Weimar 2
|Flatonia
|14
|21
|7
|0
|--
|42
|Weimar
|2
|0
|0
|0
|--
|2
First quarter
F: Alex Hernandez 18 pass from Keyshaun Green (Green 2pt conv good) 8:42
F: Holden Kloesel 57 pass from Dayton Cliffe (2pt conv failed) 0:52
W: 2pt conversion 100 0:52
Second quarter
F: Josh Ramirez 53 fumble return (Joaquin Vazquez kick good)
F: Chris Johnston 16 run (Vazquez kick good) 6:00
F: Izick Hernandez 50 pass from Cliffe (Vazquez kick good) 1:21
Third quarter
F: Johnston 10 run (Vazquez kick good) 1:28
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Weimar
|First downs
|16
|10
|Yards rushing
|31-191
|37-147
|Yards passing
|155
|75
|Passes
|6-10-1
|6-11-1
|Punts
|0-0
|4-65
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 2-20
|4-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Flatonia: I. Hernandez 1-6, Johnston 9-75-2, Cliffe 2-11, Jaidyn Guyton 3-10, Aiden Gonzales 7-61, Taylor O'Rielly 6-6, A. Hernandez 1-19, Green 2-3;
Passing -- Flatonia: Green 2-3-38-1-0, Cliffe 4-7-111-2-1;
Receiving -- Flatonia: A. Hernandez 4-48-1, Kloesel 1-57-1, I. Hernandez 1-50-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.