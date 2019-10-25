St. Joseph 31, Fort Bend Christian 17
|FBC
|10
|7
|0
|0
|--
|17
|STJ
|6
|0
|6
|19
|--
|31
First quarter
FB: JD Migl 22 pass to Solomon Cole (Julian Hood Kick) 8:29
FB: Hood 26 yard field goal 2:51
STJ: Quincy Johnson 28 yard run (Kick Failed) :52
Second quarter
FB: Migl 26 pass to Caleb Howard (Hood Kick) 7:17
Third quarter
STJ: KeAon Griffin 47 yard run (2pt fail) 10:11
Fourth quarter
STJ: Johnson 12 yard run (2pt fail) 11:04
STJ: Griffin 50 yard punt return (2pt fail) 8:47
STJ: Griffin 1 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas kick) 1:50
Team stats
|FBC
|STJ
|First downs
|6
|11
|Yards rushing
|30-80
|40-250
|Yards passing
|114
|28
|Passes
|9-19-1
|3-6-0
|Punts
|30
|20
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|6-2
|Penalty-yards
|11-75
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 21-185-2, J'Den Miller 6-18, Quincy Johnson 12-59-2; Fort Bend Christian: Claude Minkandi 15-46
Passing -- St. Joseph: Miller 3-6-28-0-0; Fort Bend Christian: Migl 9-19-114-2-1;
Receiving -- Fort Bend Christian: Solomon Cole 5-74-1; Caleb Howard 2-34-1
