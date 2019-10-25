St. Joseph 31, Fort Bend Christian 17

FBC  10700 -- 17                    
STJ 60619 -- 31                    

First quarter

FB: JD Migl 22 pass to Solomon Cole (Julian Hood Kick) 8:29

FB: Hood 26 yard field goal 2:51

STJ: Quincy Johnson 28 yard run (Kick Failed) :52

Second quarter

FB: Migl 26 pass to Caleb Howard (Hood Kick) 7:17

Third quarter

STJ: KeAon Griffin 47 yard run (2pt fail) 10:11

Fourth quarter

STJ: Johnson 12 yard run (2pt fail) 11:04

STJ: Griffin 50 yard punt return (2pt fail) 8:47

STJ: Griffin 1 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas kick) 1:50

Team stats

 FBC STJ  
  First downs 6 11
  Yards rushing 30-80  40-250
  Yards passing 114  28
  Passes 9-19-1 3-6-0
  Punts 30 20
  Fumbles-lost  3-0  6-2
  Penalty-yards  11-75 2-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 21-185-2, J'Den Miller 6-18, Quincy Johnson 12-59-2; Fort Bend Christian: Claude Minkandi 15-46

Passing -- St. Joseph: Miller 3-6-28-0-0; Fort Bend Christian: Migl 9-19-114-2-1;

Receiving -- Fort Bend Christian: Solomon Cole 5-74-1; Caleb Howard 2-34-1

